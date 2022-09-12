Xponential Fitness, Inc. and Princess Cruises Announce Exclusive License Agreement

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, today announced an exclusive five-year licensing agreement with the world’s most iconic premium cruise brand - Princess Cruises. With this unique partnership, Xponential Fitness becomes the first cross-modality fitness franchise to put its curated brands on a major cruise line. Over the term of the agreement, a minimum of eight Xponential brands will be made available onboard each of Princess’ 15-ship fleet, resulting in a minimum total of 120 licensed studio experiences across the Princess fleet all operated by OneSpaWorld.

“This partnership brings the best in fitness to Princess’ millions of guests,” said Anthony Geisler, CEO of Xponential Fitness, Inc. “Our wide variety of fitness offerings, ranging from stretching to cycling, will provide everyone, including avid Xponential members and first-timers, the opportunity to experience our brands. The strong synergies between Princess Cruises and Xponential Fitness will create value for all involved in this partnership.”

“Our goal is simply to provide the best vacation experiences in the world at the best value, and this exciting partnership aligns the most iconic brand in cruises with Xponential’s unmatched boutique fitness brand portfolio. Whether at your home, your local studio, your stateroom, the ship fitness center, sports court or lido deck, our guests can engage with Pure Barre, Club Pilates, YogaSix, StretchLab, Stride Fitness or any of their favorite fitness experiences,” said John Padgett, President of Princess Cruises.

In addition to the in-studio classes offered onboard, Xponential Fitness’ digital subscription, XPLUS, will be made available across Princess’ more than 23,000 staterooms on Princess’ proprietary digital content platform, OceanView. Further, to ensure the onboard experience closely resembles the in-studio experience, Princess will utilize customized equipment packages from Xponential Fitness partners to support its onboard boutique studios and will also make Xponential Fitness merchandise available at its onboard retail stores and on Princess’ industry leading on-demand location-based services platform OceanNow.

All Xponential Fitness brands will be marketed by Princess, including Club Pilates, CycleBar, Pure Barre, Row House, StretchLab, Stride Fitness, YogaSix and AKT to start. Princess guests do not need to be members of an Xponential Fitness brand to partake in onboard classes, but they will be able to continue their experience when returning home through XPASS at exclusive Princess prices.

With operational excellence, OneSpaWorld will deliver these top fitness experiences exclusively to guests on every Princess ship. “We are thrilled to partner with Princess and Xponential to expand our delivery of personalized, custom Princess guest experiences at sea by incorporating the premier Xponential Fitness studio fitness brand content and its market-leading multi-modality programming into our offering,” said Leonard Fluxman, CEO, President and Executive Chairman of OneSpaWorld. “Together with the Xponential Fitness team, we will design remarkable Princess-inspired fitness experiences for each Princess guest, continuing our 25-year commitment to innovate and deliver marvelous new guest experiences and memories.”

Along with this new offering to cruise goers, as part of the agreement, Princess Cruises becomes Xponential Fitness’ first corporate wellness partner through the Company’s multi-brand subscription offering, XPASS. XPASS will be made available to the cruise line’s more than 30,000 employees at an exclusive discount. With this agreement, Xponential Fitness and its brands become the Official Fitness Content Partner of Princess Cruises, while Princess Cruises becomes the Official Vacation Partner of all Xponential Fitness brands.

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 12 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the United States; CycleBar, the largest indoor cycling brand in the United States; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, the largest franchised indoor rowing brand in the United States; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements, and the largest Barre brand in the United States; Stride Fitness, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is the world’s most iconic premium cruise brand operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 330 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Celebrated around the globe as the Love Boat, Princess offers the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising featuring magnificent balconies, world-class dining, entertainment, casinos, pools, fitness centers, and spas, all elevated by the exclusive Princess Medallion. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK). The Princess brand will be on full display this fall as The Real Love Boat joins CBS’ Wednesday night primetime lineup starting Oct. 5.

About OneSpaWorld

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld’s distinguished health and wellness centers offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, fitness and beauty services, treatments, and products currently onboard 174 cruise ships and at 51 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the cruise line industry of the historically fast-growing international leisure market and has been built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, irreplicable operating infrastructure, extraordinary team and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests’ personal care experiences while vacationing for over 65 years.

