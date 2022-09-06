Nintendo Declares Winners of Splatoon 3 Enter the Splatlands Invitational 2022 Tournament!

Twelve racers from this summer’s Mario Kart North American Open July 2022 tournament competed in eight races to decide the fastest racer, with Strike emerging victorious as the Grand Prize winner! (Photo: Business Wire)

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Sept. 5, some ink-redibly skilled Inklings and Octolings took PAX West 2022 by storm at Nintendo’s very first Splatoon 3 tournament! Some of the top players from the Splatoon 2 Inkopolis Showdown 2022 tournament were invited to take the stage at the PAX Arena in the Seattle Convention Center for Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 Enter the Splatlands Invitational 2022 tournament, and they put on quite the show.

The talented competitors all valiantly attempted to splat and Squid Surge their way to victory in the upcoming Splatoon 3 game for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. When the dust in the Splatlands had settled, and gallons of ink had been slung, Nintendo officially crowned Starburst the champions of the tournament! Starburst ultimately defeated three other top-ranked Splatoon teams to emerge as this year’s champs, taking home the coveted Judd and Li’l Judd trophy.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Championship Cup 2022 invitational was also held at PAX West. Twelve racers from this summer’s Mario Kart North American Open July 2022 tournament competed in eight races to decide the fastest racer, with Strike emerging victorious as the Grand Prize winner!

To watch the glory of the tournaments online, visit Nintendo’s YouTube and Twitch channels. And be sure to follow the official Nintendo Versus Twitter account for more fun competitive updates! You can also follow the official Splatoon North American Twitter account to learn about research findings straight from the Squid Research Lab as soon as they’re uncovered.

Splatoon 3 is a new installment in the Splatoon series, the intense competition where players splatter rivals with over-the-top weapons and splashes of color. In this sequel, spray ink across new and returning multiplayer battle stages in 4-vs-4 Turf War, pick a side and gain clout in three-team Splatfests, team up with friends and work together in the biggest Salmon Run mode yet, compete for rankings in thrillingly unruly Anarchy Battles or uncover mysteries in the adventurous single-player Story Mode.

The Splatoon 3 game launches for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 9, and is now available for pre-order at select retailers, in Nintendo eShop and the My Nintendo Store at a suggested retail price of $59.99. To learn more information about Splatoon 3, visit https://splatoon.nintendo.com/.

