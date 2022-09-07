Enlace Health Supports East Kentucky Community Grocery Store Affected by Flood Damage

ISOM, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IGA, a small, local grocery store in East Kentucky that serves two counties was forced to close its doors after torrential flood damage. The store and its owner received an outpouring of support from Father Jim Sichko, Enlace Health, Delta Air, and other local Kentucky residents.

Immediately following the flood, Father Jim Sichko visited the community grocery store and donated $20,000 to Gwendolyn Christon, the owner of the store, to help her get the store operating again. Along with the donation, Father Jim promised the store owner and the community that they will not be forgotten.

Gwendolyn emailed a wonderful note to Father Jim expressing her desire to offer back 10% of her givings, so that others could be helped. Gwendolyn’s gesture truly moved Father Jim. In over 50 years of serving, nobody had ever given back from a gifted donation. Determined to raise additional funds for IGA and the community of Isom, Father Jim reached out to his friend, Michael Johnson, Enlace Health’s Chief Revenue Officer, a proud multi-generational Kentucky native, and University of Kentucky alumnus. Michael, in turn, rallied several friends, as well as the CEO and CFO of Enlace Health, to raise money for the grocery store.

“ I knew I could count on the support of my friends and the leadership at Enlace. Kentucky is my home, and the people of Isom are my neighbors. I am fortunate to have fellow Kentuckians and Enlace Health as part of this great community,” said Michael Johnson, Enlace Health.

“ When Michael told us Gwendolyn’s story, we were quickly moved to help. Gwendolyn, the community of Isom, and IGA are aligned with the values of Enlace Health. We’re happy to be a small part of reconnecting the community with its important local business,” said Bill Nordmark, CEO, Enlace Health.

Father Jim raised $75,000 including $25,000 from Delta and $10,000 from Enlace Health with the remaining funds from others such as University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto, and Dolly Parton’s longtime manager Danny Nozell.

