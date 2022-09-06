Macy’s, Inc. Names Pam Quintiliano Head of Investor Relations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Macy’s, Inc. today announced that Pam Quintiliano will join the company as head of investor relations, effective September 12, 2022. In this role, Quintiliano will be responsible for leading the company’s active investor relations program, effectively communicating the company’s strategy to all classes of investors, with a goal of building and maintaining strong relationships with the investment community.

“ Pam brings a wealth of experience to this role, with a deep understanding of the retail industry and financial community, including more than two decades as both a sell- and buy-side analyst,” said Adrian Mitchell, chief financial officer of Macy’s, Inc. “ Pam will serve as an invaluable partner as Macy’s, Inc. continues our transformation and executes on our strategy to deliver sustainable profitable growth and maximize shareholder value over the long-term.”

Quintiliano will succeed Mike McGuire, who previously announced his intent to retire after more than three years at Macy’s, Inc. and more than a 20-year career in investor relations. McGuire will stay on through the end of September to help with the transition. Quintiliano will report to Adrian Mitchell.

Quintiliano joins Macy’s, Inc. from Abercrombie & Fitch Co., where she most recently served as the group vice president of investor relations. Prior to Abercrombie, Quintiliano has more than 20 years of experience as an equity research analyst with a specialized focus on retail and manufacturing.

Quintiliano holds a bachelor's degree from Bowdoin College.

