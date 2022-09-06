Evolus Announces Inducement Grants for New Chief Financial Officer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 169,158 shares of Evolus common stock and 36,443 restricted stock units (RSUs) to Sandra Beaver, the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. The stock options and RSUs were granted as of September 5, 2022 and were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a material inducement to the employee’s acceptance of employment with the company.

The stock options have an exercise price of $9.06 per share, the closing price of Evolus’ common stock on September 2, 2022, the last trading day prior to Ms. Beaver’s start date. The stock options have a 10-year term and vest over 4 years, with 25% of the number of shares subject to the option vesting on each annual anniversary of Ms. Beaver’s first day of employment. The RSUs vest 25% on each annual anniversary of Ms. Beaver’s start date. Both the stock options and the RSUs are subject to acceleration in certain events including certain terminations or upon certain terminations in connection with a change in control of Evolus. The stock options and RSUs were granted outside of Evolus’ 2017 Omnibus Incentive Plan.

