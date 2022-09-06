Real Time Medical Systems and Lightbeam Health Solutions Partner to Improve Care Transitions and Value-based Care Outcomes

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the industry-leading, KLAS-rated, and HITRUST Certified interventional analytics solution, today announced a strategic partnership with Lightbeam Health Solutions, to provide value-based healthcare organizations with live data and actionable insights into their patient’s entire post-acute care journey. Real Time’s live post-acute analytics solution will be available to Lightbeam clients through the Lightbeam Marketplace, an innovative ecosystem of partnerships designed to help clients better access data-driven insights to improve patient quality outcomes and lower healthcare costs.

“We are excited to partner with Real Time to deliver a solution that enables our clients to further enhance their value-based programs by improving care transitions and reducing avoidable readmissions,” said Patrick Burton, VP of Business Development at Lightbeam. “The goal of Lightbeam’s integrated approach is to promote the healthy, long-term outcomes for at-risk populations, and we are happy to have Real Time on board.”

With value-based care (VBC) at the forefront of the industry’s mind, it is critical that providers extend these programs beyond their four walls to ensure outcomes are achieved throughout the entire continuum of care. With Real Time’s unique ability to generate a live sync with key data points and documentation found within all major post-acute care electronic health records, providers and payers can streamline care coordination, monitor high-risk patients, and immediately intervene in care before adverse events arise during the patients’ post-acute stay. Combining Real Time’s live post-acute data transparency with Lightbeam’s proven population health management platform, healthcare providers will be able to find efficiencies, improve health outcomes, and generate revenue.

“Our partnership with Lightbeam enables acute care providers and payers to better align and drive value-based outcomes with their post-acute partners,” states Joan Neuscheler, Chief Executive Officer at Real Time. “We look forward to collaborating with Lightbeam and are confident this will help further our shared goals of leading healthcare through transformational data sharing and interoperability across provider platforms.”

Real Time and Lightbeam are proud Partner Circle Members with the National Association of Accountable Care Organizations (NAACOS) and will be in attendance during the 2022 NAACOS Fall Conference this week in Washington, DC, to further discuss this new partnership.

About Real Time Medical Systems

Real Time Medical Systems is the industry leading, KLAS Rated, and HITRUST Certified Interventional Analytics solution that turns post-acute EHR data into actionable insights. Serving healthcare organizations nationwide, Real Time improves clinical, operational, and financial outcomes by reducing hospital admissions, accurately managing reimbursements, detecting early signs of infectious disease, automating antibiotic surveillance, and advancing care coordination through post-acute data transparency.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a proven model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam’s vision is to bring health data into the light through the use of analytics, and to provide the insight and capabilities healthcare clients need to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time. Lightbeam facilitates population health management for ACOs, payers, provider groups, health systems, and other healthcare organizations aspiring to provide superior care at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com, and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and Twitter.