TuneIn Scores with UEFA Champions League

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming audio service, is pleased to announce that users can now stream the biggest UEFA Champions League games this season. Soccer fans in the U.S., Canada and Chile will now be able to experience enhanced audio coverage on behalf of a newly inked content distribution deal between TuneIn and the UEFA Champions League.

Soccer fans can now enjoy:

Untethered North American streaming, no matter where they are in North America. Fans with TuneIn Premium can listen to their soccer team’s games seamlessly. Even though games may be based abroad, they were meant for the world to experience; TuneIn’s work with the UEFA Champions League makes that possible for fans. Access to play-by-play commentary, post game coverage and expert analysis: Listeners can enjoy game replays, pre & post-match coverage featuring top pundits. The official UEFA Champions League Podcast is also available to TuneIn subscribers. Live game coverage: TuneIn’s agreement with the UEFA Champions League will allow Premium subscribers to stream games live all season long, with group stage, knock out stage and final match coverage.

“The UEFA Champions League is one of the highest viewed and most listened to sports leagues in the world. Making sure our listeners have streaming access to it is crucial for us,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “TuneIn has always been committed to providing listeners with high quality sports content. The addition of the UEFA Champions League to our roster is a natural continuation of that commitment.”

Globally, TuneIn can be accessed in 100+ countries and can be found across 200 different major platforms and devices. TuneIn partnerships in the voice assistant space include Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung Bixby, as well as key integrations with Sonos, Bose and Tesla.

