NTT DATA Awarded the Federal Communications Commission’s Application Development Support Services IDIQ

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader (in contract with the Federal Government as NET ESOLUTIONS (NETE), was awarded a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) multiple-award Application Development Support Services (ADSS) indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract. NTT DATA will work with the FCC’s Chief Information Officer to provide program and project management support as well as software and application development.

NTT DATA signed and closed its acquisition of NET ESOLUTIONS (NETE) in December 2019.

As an independent U.S. government agency overseen by Congress, the FCC regulates and enforces the United States’ communications laws. The organization manages interstate and international communications by cable, radio, satellite, television and wire in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories.

“NTT DATA is excited to begin our relationship with the FCC,” said Christopher Merdon, Group President, Public Sector, NTT DATA Services. “Our team brings extensive experience in helping government agencies seamlessly migrate to the cloud to achieve mission success. We place significant investment in research and development to stay at the forefront of technology and implement emerging IT solutions to better integrate applications, infrastructure and networks.”

NTT DATA will help enhance the FCC’s IT infrastructure by prioritizing a cloud environment and creating new IT systems and services on modernized platforms. The FCC will also receive assistance revamping processes to adopt and scale leading Agile delivery practices, emerging technologies and continuous integration and delivery methods for next-generation applications, infrastructure and automation.

Learn more about NTT DATA’s Public Sector Services.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries. Visit us at nttdata.com

About NTT DATA Services

NTT DATA Services is a recognized leader in IT and business services including cloud, data and applications. A division of NTT DATA headquartered in Texas, the company leverages consulting and deep industry expertise to help clients accelerate and sustain value throughout their digital journeys. Visit nttdataservices.com or LinkedIn to learn more.