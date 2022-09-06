Scheduling for COVID-19 Boosters Now Available at Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs Locations

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) today announced that scheduling is now available for the updated boosters of the mRNA Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at its locations and at Bartell Drugs locations in the Pacific Northwest.

“At Rite Aid, we recognize the important role pharmacists continue to play in helping our communities fight COVID-19, and we look forward to providing our customers this updated booster which is designed to protect against the original strains and Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants in adults and teens,” said Karen Staniforth, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Rite Aid. “As we see an uptick in travel and gathering indoors with schools back in session, we strongly encourage everyone to prepare by staying up to date on both COVID-19 and flu vaccines.”

Individuals ages 18 and older are eligible for a single booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and individuals ages 12 and older are eligible for a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Both require that it has been at least two months since completion of their primary COVID vaccination series or since receiving their most recent booster dose. Updated booster doses can be mixed and matched with primary vaccination series and previous boosters meaning customers can get either brand of the updated booster no matter which brand had been previously administered.

Eligible Rite Aid customers may schedule an appointment at www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/scheduler. Bartell Drugs customers can use the online scheduling tool linked here. Flu and other vaccines can also be scheduled via the online scheduling tool. Rite Aid encourages customers to get their flu shots at the same time they receive their latest COVID-19 vaccination.

Customers may receive their updated booster dose at Rite Aid or Bartell Drugs regardless of where they received their primary series or previous booster(s). Primary vaccination series are encouraged for customers, if not already received.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid is a full-service pharmacy that improves health outcomes. Rite Aid is defining the modern pharmacy by meeting customer needs with a wide range of vehicles that offer convenience, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Elixir, Bartell Drugs and Health Dialog. Elixir, Rite Aid’s pharmacy benefits and services company, consists of accredited mail and specialty pharmacies, prescription discount programs and an industry leading adjudication platform to offer superior member experience and cost savings. Health Dialog provides healthcare coaching and disease management services via live online and phone health services. Regional chain Bartell Drugs has supported the health and wellness needs in the Seattle area for more than 130 years. Rite Aid employs more than 6,400 pharmacists and operates more than 2,350 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.