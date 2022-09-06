Sol-Millennium Medical Inc. Awarded Needles and Syringe Agreement with Premier, Inc.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sol-Millennium has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for safety and standard hypodermic needles and syringes with Premier, Inc. Effective October 1, 2022, this new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the above product categories.

“We are proud to collaborate with Premier and its members on this new agreement. This agreement highlights the value and comprehensive product offering that Sol M can bring the healthcare industry. We look forward to continuing to expand the Sol M presence in the US market to help our customers deliver best in class patient care,” said Mike Stankiewicz, Sr. Director of Sales.

Sol-Millennium is a Chicago-based global supplier that has been manufacturing products for notable brand names in the US market since 2009. In addition to needles and syringes, Sol M’s product portfolio includes winged safety blood collection sets, safety multi sample needles, luer transfer adapters and a variety of other diagnostics, diabetes and PPE related products. During the pandemic, Sol M sold over 2 billion of their market leading low dead space syringes to aid in the worldwide vaccination campaign.

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and 250,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.