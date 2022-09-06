Chase Corporation Announces Closing of Acquisition of NuCera Solutions

WESTWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chase Corporation (NYSE American: CCF), a leading global manufacturer of protective materials for high-reliability applications across diverse market sectors, completed on September 1, 2022 the previously announced acquisition of NuCera Solutions, (“NuCera” or the “Company”) from SK Capital (a private equity firm headquartered in New York) for $250 million, pending any working capital adjustments and excluding acquisition-related costs.

The purchase was funded by utilizing Chase’s existing revolving credit facility and available cash on hand. Chase expects this acquisition to be accretive to earnings within the first year of ownership, with meaningful long-term synergy opportunities. Chase will be modestly levered (~1.2x pro-forma net leverage) post acquisition and maintains ongoing financial flexibility.

Adam P. Chase, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chase Corporation, commented, “We are pleased to have completed this important strategic acquisition. The acquisition of NuCera is transformational in advancing Chase’s strategic growth priorities. NuCera’s culture and technology-driven growth oriented mindset closely align with those of Chase, and we are excited to welcome the NuCera team to Chase Corporation.”

Steven McKeown, Chief Executive Officer of NuCera, commented, “The NuCera team is excited to become an important part of Chase Corporation. We are confident that our track-record of growth and innovation will be enhanced under Chase and we thank SK Capital for their support in helping us reach this new phase of our business. On behalf of everyone at NuCera, we look forward to beginning our journey with the Chase team.”

NuCera will expand Chase’s global reach into new, blue-chip customers and attractive high-growth end markets such as personal care, polymer additives, coatings, diversified consumer products and masterbatches. Chase will continue to market under NuCera brands and the business will be integrated into Chase’s Adhesives, Sealants and Additives reporting unit. Chase expects the integration process to run efficiently given its history of successfully integrating acquisitions. Throughout this process, Chase remains committed to ensuring its customers and NuCera’s customers continue to receive excellent products and services.

About NuCera Solutions

With an 85-year history of innovative chemistry, NuCera is a global leader in the development and manufacture of highly differentiated specialty polymers for markets that require high quality and performance: Adhesives, Coatings, Imaging, Masterbatches, Personal Care, Plastics and other consumer applications. NuCera supplies performance chemistry to global markets from its highly flexible manufacturing facilities in Barnsdall, OK which are supported by R&D and applications laboratories as well as pilot plant facilities. Nucera employs approximately 130 people globally. For more information, please visit http://www.nucerasolutions.com

About Chase Corporation

Chase Corporation, a global specialty chemicals company founded in 1946, is a leading manufacturer of protective materials for high-reliability applications throughout the world. More information can be found on our website https://chasecorp.com/

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

