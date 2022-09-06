Curtiss-Wright Receives Contracts Valued at $120 Million to Support U.S. Navy’s Columbia-Class Submarine Program

DAVIDSON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that it has been awarded contracts valued at approximately $120 million when fully funded to provide generators for the U.S. Navy’s next-generation Columbia-class submarine.

“We are very proud to have been chosen by Northrop Grumman to provide generators for this significant U.S. nuclear naval defense platform,” said Lynn M. Bamford, President and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “The Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) program is the U.S. Navy’s top priority to maintain the nation’s force structure, and Curtiss-Wright’s selection for this award reflects our long-standing commitment to and our ongoing support of the U.S. Navy’s most critical platforms.”

The Columbia-class submarine will replace the fleet of Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines. The lead ship is scheduled to be delivered to the Navy in 2027.

Curtiss-Wright is performing this work at its Cheswick, Pennsylvania facility within the Company’s Naval & Power Segment.

For over 60 years, Curtiss-Wright has ensured safe, reliable operations by supplying innovative, high-performance products for every nuclear submarine and aircraft carrier commissioned by the U.S. Navy. For more information on Curtiss-Wright’s Naval & Power Segment products for the U.S. Navy, please visit www.curtisswright.com/organization/naval-power.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of 8,000 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

