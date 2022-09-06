Credo Devices Selected by Keysight Technologies for 800GE Test Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) today announced that Keysight has selected Credo retimer/gearbox devices for its Layer 1-3 800GE network device and Ethernet protocol test solutions for network infrastructure. Keysight provides comprehensive 800GE Layer 1-3 test coverage with an extensive set of use cases and break-out Ethernet port speeds from 800GE to 100GE, while leading the industry with the highest port density per rackmount unit in test solutions.1

Keysight selected Credo for their second generation 800GE networking solutions based on customer demand for two strategic test capabilities: First, the chip-to-module, high performance SERDES with 112 Gb/s electrical lanes with PAM4 signaling for 1x800GE and related slower port speed support. Most importantly, the ability to provide auto negotiation and link training (AN/LT) – which we believe is a must-have for support of passive and active direct attached copper (DAC) cabling required for switch and server interconnections within equipment racks that are deployed in high volume within data centers.

“Keysight’s close collaboration with Credo enables us to provide the global networking industry a comprehensive set of test and measurement capabilities that address the rapidly growing and diverse ecosystem of 800GE-capable components, network silicon devices, and networking equipment systems,” said Ram Periakaruppan, Vice President and General Manager, Keysight’s Network Test and Security Solutions business. He continued, “The critical aspect of the growth of the 800GE ecosystem is to assist manufacturers to develop and demonstrate the ability of all these devices to successfully interoperate.”

“In today’s data driven economy no business should gamble on data center performance, hence the need for differentiated equipment testing solutions that provide end-to-end validation of network infrastructure,” said Scott Feller, Vice President of Marketing, Credo. “It’s an honor to work with a trusted industry leader like Keysight to enable data center operators to validate 800GE devices in complex environments constrained by space, capacity and power.”

Go here to learn more about the Keysight 800GE Test Solutions.

A full product page on the Credo retimer/gearbox family of products can be found here.

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G and 800G port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

For more information, please visit: https://www.credosemi.com. Follow Credo on LinkedIn and Twitter.

1 Based on data from competitive analysis by Keysight.