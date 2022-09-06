Citizens launches The Living Portrait of NYC, an immersive experience celebrating the resilience and diversity of NYC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citizens today announced the launch of The Living Portrait of NYC, a free 10-day immersive experience that showcases the resilience and brilliance of New York. The multimedia, multi-sensory experience will display fascinating data, images, and audioscapes that evoke the creativity and vibrancy of the city, as well as intimate personal stories and unique journeys that bring the neighborhoods to life.

“As we seek to build up our presence in the New York metro area, it’s important that we understand the City’s opportunities and challenges, starting at the neighborhood level, to fulfill our mission of helping all those we serve reach their potential. To that end, we have partnered with local organizations throughout the City both to learn and to help support the economic health of individuals and their neighborhoods,” said Bruce Van Saun, Citizens Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We have met many neighbors along this journey, and it’s a joy to share their unique stories with all of New York.”

The Living Portrait of NYC experience compiles stories, interactions and relationships Citizens built since its arrival in New York in February through the acquisition of HSBC’s East Coast branches and of Investors Bank. The experience is built entirely by a team of New Yorkers for New York. As part of the experience, over a dozen New York artists from diverse backgrounds will also appear live during the activation to perform for visitors.

“The intention of this space is to capture a moment in time in New York, holding a mirror up to multiple facets of the City after two challenging years,” said Beth Johnson, Chief Experience Officer at Citizens. “Our goal is to celebrate and entertain by providing research and the true voices of New York and bringing together dancers, musicians, comedians, and artists – and our friends and neighbors – to recapture the intimacy of in-person interactions that we’ve all missed during the pandemic. This is our gesture of hope and love to New Yorkers.”

The Living Portrait of NYC continues Citizens’ longstanding commitment to fostering neighborhood revitalization, small business support and economic development. Citizens has hosted several community programs across the City supporting open streets, night markets, grants and support for small business and workforce development. In its first year in the New York City metro market, Citizens has partnered with a number of organizations including LISC, Ukrainian Women’s League, Think!Chinatown, Rockaway Development & Revitalization Corporation, the Ocean Bay Community Development Corporation, and Pursuit.

The 10,000 sq ft experience will take place at 29W 23rd St, NYC in Flatiron and will comprise four rooms that will bring to life this Living Portrait: the first will showcase the trends and quirks that make the city unique, the second will share audioscapes of 5000+ New York stories captured over 400+ hours, the third will showcase a multimedia portrait of the City capturing the synchronicity, simultaneity, and diversity found in 24 hours of city life, and the fourth allows visitors to create Portraits of their own.

Visitors can book their timed complimentary tickets at http://livingportrait.nyc.

