NATIVA™ Launches the First Regenerative Agriculture Program in the U.S., in Partnership with Shaniko Wool Company

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NATIVA™, a global pioneer in fully traceable, sustainable Merino wool, today announced the U.S. launch of the NATIVA Regenerative Agriculture Program (NATIVA Regen), in partnership with Shaniko Wool Company. NATIVA Regen, the first regenerative wool program to be launched in the U.S., is designed to improve soil and water quality and protect biodiversity while helping brands reduce their carbon footprint and reach their sustainability targets.

Brands that create garments with wool produced under the NATIVA Regen program will be committing to supporting regenerative farming practices as well as farmers and communities. Brands and farmers participating in the program will be able to claim a double NATIVA/Responsible Wool Standard (RWS) certification that guarantees sustainable practices from farm to finished garment. Backed by blockchain technology, the certification proves brands’ commitment to transparency.

“We are thrilled to expand our NATIVA Regen program to the U.S. in partnership with Shaniko Wool Company as part of our global commitment to innovation and sustainability,” said Federico Paullier, CEO of Chargeurs Luxury Fibers. “We look forward to welcoming U.S.-based farmers and brands to the program and supporting them as they transition to regenerative practices that improve soil and water quality while promoting an overall healthier habitat that restores natural biodiversity at the farm level.”

Shaniko Wool Company is an Oregon-based farm group overseeing nine farms across four states and was the first U.S. wool producer to receive the Textile Exchange’s RWS certification. As a participant in the groundbreaking NATIVA Regen program, the company has received the first dual NATIVA-RWS sustainability certification issued in the U.S.

NATIVA parent company Chargeurs is the operator of Chargeurs Wool USA, the only wool-processing facility in the U.S. With the launch of the NATIVA Regen program in the U.S., Chargeurs is able to manage both the sourcing and initial processing of traceable, certified NATIVA wool in the country and ensure brands can take advantage of the low-carbon benefits associated with local production in the USA.

NATIVA Regen, a robust system with a triple impact, is based on scientific research and backed by data. It protects the land by improving soil quality, safeguards animals by ensuring their healthy keeping, and supports farmers and local communities by improving their livelihoods. These multidisciplinary efforts result in better water quality and increased CO2 capturing levels. Through NATIVA Regen, NATIVA collaborates closely with farmers worldwide, including in Australia, Uruguay, Argentina and, now, the U.S., as well as with leading research institutes, universities and environmental sustainability pioneers such as Quantis. Current NATIVA wool brand partners in the U.S. include Madewell and Reformation.

About NATIVA™

A proud brand of the French 150-year-old Chargeurs Group, NATIVA™ brings nature-focused solutions to brands and supply chain partners, centered in traceable wool backed by blockchain technology.

About Shaniko Wool Company

Shaniko Wool Company is the first farm group in the United States to be certified under the Responsible Wool Standard (RWS). It currently consists of nine farms in the American West and it aims to scale sustainable wool practices and expand its scope toward apparel brands, with a long-term commitment on land management and biodiversity preservation.

About RWS

Textile Exchange develops and manages a suite of standards that provide the industry with a way to verify sustainability claims from the raw material to the final product. The Responsible Wool Standard (RWS) is a voluntary standard that addresses the welfare of sheep and the land they graze on.