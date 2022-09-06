Hims & Hers Launches New Android Apps

The Hims and Hers apps are now available on Android via the Google Play store. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the trusted consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today announced that both the Hims and Hers mobile apps are now available on Android via the Google Play Store. This follows the successful rollout of the apps on Apple's iOS earlier this year, and means that the Hims and Hers apps are now accessible to anyone with an Apple or Android device.

Hims & Hers developed its mobile platform to provide consumers with an even more accessible, holistic, supportive, and proactive approach to their health and wellness. Early results show that through the apps, consumers are engaging with the brand 3x more frequently than historically through the website.1

The Hims and Hers apps allow users to manage their subscriptions, track shipping, and shop the entire Hims & Hers collection of non-prescription products – all in one place. The apps also provide Hims & Hers Members with access to curated content, direct messaging to their care team, as well as ongoing access to medical experts, helping members to get the most from their treatment.

Through the Hims and Hers apps, users can:

Start guided programs with videos developed with input from our expert medical advisors. From topics related to reducing anxiety to resolving hormonal acne, we believe Programs are an innovative new form factor that will help make superior medical expertise more readily available.

Manage all the details of your treatment or subscriptions in one place and conveniently access virtual care.

Get up-to-date shipment tracking each month with convenient notifications all the way to your door.

Within the Care section of the app, Hims & Hers Members will have around the clock access to highly trained coordinators to help you navigate the ecosystem, coordinate with your virtual care team, or get questions answered about your treatment.

Submit your burning questions confidentially and get real answers to frequently asked questions from licensed medical professionals.

Get access to new products and everyday favorites from Hims & Hers with recommendations curated just for you.

To learn more about Hims & Hers’ holistic, supportive, and proactive vision for personalized health and wellness, and to learn more about the app, please visit: http://app.forhims.com, http://app.forhers.com, or install the Hims app on Android or iOS and the Hers app on Android or iOS.

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Hims & Hers is a consumer-first platform transforming the way customers fulfill their health and wellness needs. Its digital platform enables access to treatments for a broad range of conditions, including those related to sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health, and primary care. Hims & Hers connects patients to licensed healthcare professionals who can prescribe medications when appropriate. Prescriptions are fulfilled online through licensed pharmacies on a subscription basis, making accessing treatments simple, affordable, and straightforward. Through the Hims & Hers mobile apps, consumers can access a range of educational programs, wellness content, community support, and other services that promote lifelong health and wellness. Hims & Hers products can also be found in tens of thousands of top retail locations in the United States. Launched in November 2017, Hims & Hers serves the entire United States and select locations in the United Kingdom. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

1 Engagement is defined as daily active users divided by monthly active users; data as of the end of Q2 2022.