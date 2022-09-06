Urology Associates Joins Solaris Health, Nation's Largest Urological Services Provider

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solaris Health Holdings announced today that Urology Associates, one of Central Indiana’s urology services leaders, has joined Solaris as an affiliate practice. Terms have not been disclosed.

Urology Associates becomes the newest member of the Solaris team and will operate as a division of The Urology Group, Cincinnati. The addition of Urology Associates means that Solaris, the nation’s leading provider of urological services, now comprises 509 providers and serves 744,000 unique annual patients. The affiliation of Urology Associates brings to Solaris the skills and talents of nine providers who care for over 15,000 unique patients each year.

Solaris has a clear vision to develop a national practice predicated on clinical excellence and business best practices. The urology practices that join Solaris are choosing to scale nationally and to maintain high standards of patient care. They also are gaining access to resources needed to successfully navigate an increasingly complex and consolidated health care system.

“Urology Associates is excited to both join The Urology Group and also partner with Solaris Health, each of which are leaders in the field of urology,” said Dr. Onisuru Okotie, Urology Associates Division Leader. “This new alliance will allow Urology Associates to grow, providing increased urology services to the communities of east central Indiana while maintaining excellent patient care.”

“For over 30 years, Urology Associates has provided the area’s best, most comprehensive urologic care and this new alliance will strengthen this legacy moving forward,” Dr. Okotie said.

McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal counsel to Solaris. Alston & Bird LLP served as legal counsel to Urology Associates. Physician Growth Partners acted as financial advisors to Urology Associates.

New York-based Lee Equity Partners is a financial partner in Solaris. Learn more at www.solarishealthpartners.com.

About Solaris Health

Solaris Health is a leading national healthcare platform committed to enhancing access to specialty healthcare and continually improving patient outcomes. Empowering community providers allows us to make sure that every decision we make puts patient care at the forefront. We are growing to meet the changing needs of the healthcare providers, and to develop innovative ways to better deliver value and state-of-the-art care to our patients. Solaris Health is proud to be among the most innovative medical organizations in the United States.

Visit www.solarishealthpartners.com.

About Urology Associates

For over three decades, Urology Associates, LLC has provided a wide spectrum of urologic care for patients located in east central Indiana through our four main office locations in Muncie, Anderson, and New Castle, Indiana, as well as through our satellite offices in Hamilton, Jay, Madison, and Randolph counties. Totaling four medical doctors and nine total providers, we strive to provide comprehensive, consistent and quality care to the community we serve, including the newest treatments for prostate cancer such as robotic prostatectomy and all forms of treatment for enlarged prostate.

Visit www.urologyassociateseci.com.

About Lee Equity Partners

Lee Equity Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with successful management teams to build companies with strong growth potential. Lee Equity targets equity investments of $50 million to $150 million in middle-market control buyouts and growth capital financings in companies with enterprise values of $100 million to $500 million that are located primarily in the United States. The firm invests in a range of industries where the team has deep relationships developed over decades, including business services, financial services, and healthcare services.

Visit www.LeeEquity.com.