Odyssey Continues to Execute on its Omnichannel Distribution Strategy Launching in GNC Stores, Thrive Market and Fantastic Fungi Forager Box

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Odyssey Elixir, a leader in next generation functional mushroom energy drinks, announced today its launch into select GNC stores across the nation. The mushroom energy drinks also went live on Thrive Market this week and will be part of the Fantastic Fungi Forager Box that drops on September 21.

“We are thrilled to continue executing on our omnichannel strategy by adding these very significant points of sale to our distribution channels. Each has their own loyal customer base, and we look forward to supporting them in their launch and beyond,” said Scott Frohman, Founder and CEO of Odyssey Wellness. “We’re committed to a multi-channel distribution strategy that targets everywhere our consumer shops.”

“We look forward to welcoming Odyssey to GNC as a new, great-tasting and functional energy drink,” said Kevin Maloberti, VP Merchandising, GNC. “Our consumers are health enthusiasts striving to live their best life and products like Odyssey can be a great addition to their lifestyle.”

“As a health-first online membership, we’re delighted to introduce Odyssey Mushroom Elixirs to our 1.2M members,” reported Christine Dang, Category Manager Thrive Market. “Our members are hungry for products that provide functionality and taste — and Odyssey Mushroom Elixirs are a functional superfood-filled drink that tastes delicious.”

Odyssey integrates the power of adaptogenic mushrooms into their line of next generation sparkling energy elixirs to promote energy, focus, clarity, and mood. Odyssey’s meteoric rise in popularity amongst the Gen Z and Millennials is credited to their innovative extraction method capturing all the various health benefits of these superfoods with an undetectable mushroom taste.

Odyssey is uniquely positioned to benefit from a triple play at the intersection of three burgeoning market sectors: the global energy drinks market expected to reach USD $ 177.59B by 2030, the global functional beverages market projected to be worth USD $279.4 billion by 2030, and the global functional mushroom market expected to be worth USD 22.3B by 2032.

Based in Ft. Lauderdale, Fl., Odyssey Wellness LLC is an emerging functional energy beverage company. Their innovative and exotic-flavored functional mushroom elixirs are powered by nootropic and adaptogenic 8:1 fruiting body extracts of Cordyceps and Lion’s Mane and 85mg of natural caffeine from green tea. They deliver real functional benefits and most of all; are delicious and unique in both the undetectable taste of mushrooms and effect. They’re rich in beta-glucans and other active compounds to provide holistic support for the body and mind, supporting energy, focus, clarity, and mood. Visit https://odysseyelixir.com/

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com