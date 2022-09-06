HERBL and Cookies Reflect on Successful Partnership and Paths Forward

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acclaimed cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies will transition to an international distributor after more than a year and a half of successful partnership with HERBL, California’s leading cannabis supply chain company. During this time, the two companies worked closely to streamline Cookies’ supply chain from cultivation to retail, refine inventory, and launch new products and brands, ensuring new Cookies and Lemonnade retail stores were stocked at launch. Together, these successes prepared Cookies for its next stage of growth.

In turn, Cookies has been a key partner for feedback on HERBL’s reporting suite, Brand Partnership department, and distribution model development that extends beyond their traditional full-service model. HERBL will continue to work with Cookies and Lemonnade retailers in California, and the two companies will look forward to any opportunities to work together in new places or on new ventures in the future.

“We value our almost two-year partnership with HERBL and benefited greatly from their proven ability to help brands scale the California cannabis market,” said Parker Berling, President of Cookies.

Mike Beaudry, CEO and founder of HERBL, stated, “We feel proud of the streamlined processes and procedures we built. Together we refined the Cookies forecasting, planning and inventory positioning. The feedback and partnership from the Cookies team also helped us continue to refine our brand support and retail impact. Working with Cookies was not only a productive relationship amongst like-minded people, but a real pleasure to work with folks we now consider friends.”

About HERBL

HERBL is the leading cannabis supply chain solutions company in the largest cannabis markets in the U.S. and actively delivers to 1000+ licensed retailers in CA. Founded in 2016, HERBL brings the top cannabis retailers and best-selling brands together through innovative technology, unparalleled service, a dedicated sales team, and high-security, state-of-the-art facilities and fleet. HERBL’s team consists of a strong mix of legacy cannabis operators and entrepreneurs, software experts, and distribution and retail leaders with extensive experience in large-scale global supply chains. HERBL’s dynamic assortment of exclusive brand partners span multiple states and include companies both large and small, multistate and legacy, the highly recognized, and the upcoming and disruptive. To learn more, visit www.HERBL.com or follow us on Instagram, or LinkedIn.

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, and has since expanded to over 50 retail locations in 17 markets across 5 countries. Cookies was named one of America’s Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co, and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co/.