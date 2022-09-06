Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. Signs Letter of Intent for a Business Combination

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) for a business combination with a leading life sciences company addressing significant unmet needs in some of the most costly and debilitating segments of healthcare (the “Target”).

The Target has an experienced executive and scientific leadership team that has built an extensive technology platform with multiple programs in development, and is backed by leading private and public market investors. The Company expects that it can offer the Target its resources, experience and network of relationships to support the Target’s growth and access to public markets, making this an attractive potential business combination for the Company’s stockholders. Under the terms of the LOI, the Company and Target would become a combined entity, with the Target’s existing equityholders rolling 100% of their equity into the combined public company.

The Company expects to announce additional details regarding the proposed business combination when a definitive agreement is executed, which is expected in the second half of 2022.

No assurances can be made that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement, or that the proposed transaction will be consummated on the terms or timeframe currently contemplated, or at all. Any transaction would be subject to board and equityholder approval of both companies, regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

ABOUT LUX HEALTH TECH ACQUISITION CORP.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of Lux Capital and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses at the intersection of the healthcare and technology industries.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

PARTICIPANTS IN THE SOLICITATION

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

