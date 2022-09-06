RSA Shares FedRAMP Success Ahead of Billington CyberSecurity Summit

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RSA, the global leader in identity and access management solutions, today highlighted the success of its federal cybersecurity program since achieving FedRAMP Moderate Authorization designation in April. The RSA cloud-based FedRAMP solution, offered by RSA Federal, is a government-wide program promoting the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government. To further enhance access to RSA Federal’s product portfolio for governmental cybersecurity, the company recently launched https://www.rsa.com/solutions/public-sector/, a dedicated webpage detailing the RSA FedRAMP-authorized solution.

“After a rigorous certification process to achieve FedRAMP status, RSA Federal is extremely pleased by the growing number of government agencies and integrators taking advantage of our solutions portfolio to adopt a seamless, hybrid approach to identity access management,” said RSA Federal President Kevin Orr. “Due to the ease of deployment of our tools, these customers are securely and efficiently achieving federal compliance and security best practices.”

RSA received FedRAMP Moderate Authorization designation through the Joint Authorization Board provisional Authorization to Operate (JAB P-ATO) process. This process allows RSA to better serve federal agencies by significantly reducing the work they must complete to issue their own Authorization to Operate. In addition, the JAB performs continuous, mandate-based monitoring of the RSA cloud solution, reducing the costs that an agency would incur.

Federal actions, including the White House Executive Order (EO) 14028 and the U.S. Office of Management and Budget’s Memorandum M-22-09, have accelerated the adoption of the RSA cloud-based FedRAMP solution by government agencies, contractors, and systems integrators. The EO and memorandum together require the federal government to secure cloud services, develop plans to implement zero-trust architectures, and deploy multi-factor authentication

To further highlight RSA Federal’s product portfolio, RSA recently launched https://www.rsa.com/solutions/public-sector/, which highlights RSA’s FedRAMP-authorized solutions, including:

ID Plus: Three levels of cloud solutions tailored to fit every identity and access management requirement. All the ID Plus solutions can be flexibly deployed in the cloud, on-premises, or as a hybrid solution with an open, extensible identity platform. The solutions also can be easily adjusted to meet the pace and evolution of an organization’s digital transformation.

SecurID: The industry-leading identity and access management solution from RSA for on-premises deployments—in authentication, access management and identity governance—addresses today’s unprecedented identity challenges.

RSA is a Gold-level sponsor of the 13th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit, a top national cybersecurity summit occurring at the Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C. Sept. 7-9, 2022. At 10:50 a.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 8, Orr will moderate a panel at the summit entitled, “Building a Digital Identity Program” on “incorporating a zero-trust framework” while “building a digital identity environment that is secure, productive, and efficient.” He will be joined by Shane Barney, CISO, U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services; George Duchak, DIO, J6 and CIO, DLA; Jameeka Green Aaron, CISO, Auth0, Okta; and Dr. John Sahlin, Director, Cyber Solutions, Defense, GDIT.

