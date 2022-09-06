Don’t Miss Your Shot: Stride National Photography Competition Invites Students to Capture the Top Prize

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) invites students across the U.S. to show off their behind-the-lens talent in the annual Stride National Photography Competition. This year’s competition is open until October 7 to students nationwide in kindergarten through 12th grade.

“ The National Photography Competition welcomes students to bring their worldview to life on a national stage,” said Karen Ghidotti, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience at Stride. “ At Stride, creativity knows no limits and we likewise believe there are endless ways for students to express themselves. We look forward to celebrating the talented group of student photographers with this year’s competition.”

Stride will select winners from across the U.S. to have their photographs showcased at the company’s headquarters in Reston, Virginia and featured in Stride-produced curriculum and materials. Students will compete with their peers based on grade bands: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. Each grade band will include four winners set to receive up to $1,000 in prizes:

Overall winners will receive a Canon EOS 250D camera and kit valued at $1,000

First place will receive a $500 Amazon gift card

Second place will receive a $250 Amazon gift card

Third place will receive a $100 Amazon gift card

Winners of the Stride National Photography Competition will be announced live on the Stride K12 Facebook page on Monday, October 31, 2022.

The competition will be judged by a panel of professional photographers from across the country, including National Geographic contributor Jeff Muaritzen. Mr. Mauritzen is a seasoned photographer and lecturer whose work has immersed him landscapes, nature photography, and portraiture on all seven continents and more than 60 countries. His nature photography has appeared in numerous National Geographic books, magazines, articles, and social media. In addition to assignment work, Mr. Mauritzen leads natural history-focused trips around the world for National Geographic Expeditions.

The Stride National Photography Competition is just one opportunity for students to compete on a national stage with the company, a leading provider of innovative, high-quality, and tech-enabled education solutions. Students can discover myriad industries and creative outlets through national competitions and contests throughout the year, including cooking, art, a Spelling Bee, and more. Professional judges, great prizes, and an inclusive platform allow students to spotlight their talent and creativity. School-aged students across the U.S. who meet eligibility guidelines can participate, whether they attend a Stride K12-powered school or not.

The Stride National Photography Competition is open to students both inside and outside of Stride K12-powered schools. Registration is open through 5:00 PM (ET) on October 7, 2022. Please visit www.stridelearning.com/competitions for full terms and conditions, including eligibility details.

