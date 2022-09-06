MONAT Global Donates More Than $370,000 to Support Vulnerable Populations Across the Globe

Operation Gratitude is one of several nonprofit organizations receiving a grant as a result of the More than a Balm by MONAT™ initiative. (Photo: Business Wire)

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global healthy-aging haircare, skincare and wellness innovator, MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), is donating more than $370,000 as a result of sales from its newest product, More than a Balm by MONAT™. The funds are being distributed to organizations serving veterans and first responders as well as underserved youth through a grant program established by MONAT’s philanthropic entity, MONAT Gratitude.

Beneficiaries serving veterans and first responders include Operation Gratitude, The 22 Project, and Blue Angels Foundation in the U.S. as well as Wounded Warriors Canada. Youth-focused beneficiaries are selected through MONAT Gratitude’s $1 million pledge grant program that aims to close achievement gaps in underserved communities around the world by supporting new and existing initiatives in arts and culture, youth sports and recreation, and youth entrepreneurship.

“The support we receive from partners like MONAT is vital to our mission’s success and we are extremely grateful for their enthusiasm to thank those who serve,” said James Johnson, CEO of Operation Gratitude. “The impact of their generosity will be felt the moment our Veterans and first responders open their Care Packages. Thank you, MONAT, for joining us on the journey to show all who serve that the American people care.”

More than a Balm is a multipurpose product infused with REJUVENIQE S™ and shea butter to provide instant hydration to skin, hair and nails. The travel-sized product sold out in less than two months.

“Twice each year, we designate a new product that does ‘more than’ serve the needs of our customers by allowing them to make a positive impact on the community,” said Lu Urdaneta, MONAT Global chief culture officer and MONAT Gratitude CEO. “We’re especially grateful for the enthusiastic response we received to support these vulnerable populations through sales of More than a Balm. In addition to impacting veterans and first responders in need, we were able to surpass the halfway mark of our $1 million pledge goal benefitting underserved youth.”

MONAT Gratitude has donated more than $1.25 million to organizations serving veterans and first responders since inception and invested more than $500,000 in youth education programs through the $1 million pledge grant program so far in 2022.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is an international healthy aging haircare, skincare and wellness brand founded to help people everywhere enjoy beautiful, healthy, fulfilling lives through exceptional, naturally based products; a fun and rewarding business opportunity; and a culture of family, service, and gratitude. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, MONAT provides ground-breaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. MONAT's product development is led by Chief Science Officer Alan J. Meyers and supported by a Scientific Advisory Board comprised of eminent professionals in medicine, cosmetics, haircare, science and health. MONAT offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, Spain, Lithuania and Poland.

About MONAT Gratitude, Inc.

MONAT Gratitude is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formally established in 2020 in South Florida. Initially founded as a movement in 2014, MONAT Gratitude partners with innovative nonprofit organizations in communities around the world that support efforts under its three pillars: families, children, and education. Leveraging a global network of community leaders, MONAT Global distributors, and partnerships with local organizations, MONAT Gratitude champions meaningful community service across the globe - bringing to life the foundation’s global vision with a local impact in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Poland, Lithuania, Spain, and Australia.