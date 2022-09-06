CCCSMD Announces Partnership with LifeCents

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Maryland and Delaware, Inc. (CCCSMD) is partnering with LifeCents to bring consumers an interactive financial wellness solution.

As Americans face the highest inflation rate seen in 40 years, LifeCents offers a practical solution for people to learn to navigate the challenging economic environment while reaching their financial goals. LifeCents walks clients through a self-paced assessment which creates a personalized plan. This tool provides CCCSMD data and insights to better serve consumer’s emerging financial needs.

“Financial independence starts with gaining a better understanding of core values around money as well as spending habits,” says Helene Raynaud, CEO and president of CCCSMD. “Many of us cannot accomplish this alone, which is why CCCSMD is committed to providing free options for everyone. Clients can be connected to a live, certified financial counselor or can now select LifeCents that will guide you through a robust financial analysis tool, provide practical tips and help you design a tailored playbook. We are thrilled about the addition of LifeCents to our suite of solutions and hope that it will encourage more clients to take action!”

“CCCSMD has always made an incredible impact on the people and communities it serves, and we share their commitment to helping people live happier and healthier financial lives. We could not be more excited to know that CCCSMD is using LifeCents as a cornerstone of their efforts to help people achieve financial freedom,” says Blake Allison, founder and CEO of LifeCents. “LifeCents will provide CCCSMD’s financial counselors with insights to deliver better, more personalized guidance to consumers and to connect clients to the services and programs best suited to help them achieve financial independence.”

About CCCSMD

CCCSMD is a non-profit organization guiding clients towards financial independence. CCCSMD is a HUD-approved National Housing Counseling Intermediary, accredited by the Council on Accreditation, a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, Credit Builders Alliance and the National Housing Resource Center and holds a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid. Visit www.cccsmd.org.

About LifeCents

LifeCents is an award-winning financial wellness company helping people live happier and healthier financial lives. We start with improving people's financial knowledge, habits, and mindset. In turn, they become financially aware, savvy, and engaged which enables businesses and communities to thrive. LifeCents is based in Washington, DC. Visit www.lifecents.com.