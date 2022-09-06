Have You SPOTTED This Invasive Pest?

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First sighted in Berks County, Pennsylvania in 2014, the spotted lanternfly has since become a nuisance for the Northeast United States. The invasive pest likely hitchhiked to the U.S. from China in a shipment of stone. Over the last several years, the colorful insect has spread throughout Pennsylvania and several other northeastern states.

“While spotted lanternflies do not pose a risk to human health, they can cause severe damage to certain plants and trees,” says Cindy Mannes, senior vice president of public affairs for the National Pest Management Association (NPMA). “Because they congregate in large numbers, spotted lanternflies can also be a nuisance for people living in affected areas.”

To combat the spread of spotted lanternflies, the NPMA is sharing identification and prevention tips:

Identification

Spotted lanternflies are known for their spotted forewings that cover their brightly colored hind wings as adults. Nymphs are typically 1/8 to 1/2 of an inch in size with white-spotted, black bodies changing to bright red coloration in older nymphs. Adults are approximately 1 inch in length and are easier to find due to their size, coloration and increased mobility.

Prevention

Homeowners living in impacted areas are encouraged to help stop the spread of spotted lanternflies. If you live in a quarantined zone, check cars and any outdoor equipment (including grills and lawnmowers) before traveling.

If your property is impacted by an infestation, there are a few control methods to mitigate the invasion:

Scrape and destroy any egg masses on trees

Remove any tree-of-heaven growing on your property

Band trees where spotted lanternflies are detected

Swat or crush spotted lanternflies

If you have spotted lanternflies in your area, visit www.PestWorld.org to find a pest control professional near you. You can also contact your local Department of Agriculture to document the sighting and to determine if you live in a quarantined county.

About the National Pest Management Association

The NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 5,500 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. For more information, visit PestWorld.org or follow @PestWorld on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, TikTok and YouTube.