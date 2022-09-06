ixlayer Partners with Curavit to Enable Convenient Patient Medical Testing Services for Decentralized Clinical Trials

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curavit Clinical Research, a virtual contract research organization (VCRO), has entered into a long-term partnership with ixlayer to provide easy access to clinical-grade diagnostic lab testing for decentralized clinical trials (DCTs). ixlayer seamlessly integrates with Curavit’s platform and makes health testing fast and convenient for patients, improving trial enrollment completion rates. Curavit and ixlayer’s first collaboration is for Swing Therapeutics’ trial of an investigational digital therapeutic (DTx) for fibromyalgia.

ixlayer’s patient-centric lab testing program offers multiple testing formats, including flexible digital options, and thousands of testing combinations. The company offers multi-modality sample selection options, such as at-home self-collect, at-home collection assisted (i.e., mobile phlebotomy), and sample collection at a local patient service center. By making health testing easy for patients, Curavit and ixlayer help sponsor organizations improve completion rates and likelihood of patient retention the duration of the trial so organizations get the data they need to facilitate breakthrough discoveries and bring life-changing healthcare innovation to market quickly.

“Curavit is driving innovation in hybrid and decentralized clinical trials, and we are proud to be part of their mission,” said Pouria Sanae, CEO and co-founder of ixlayer. “Lab testing is an integral part of most clinical trials but can burden patients in traditional settings. At ixlayer, we reduce friction for patients and sponsors by digitally simplifying the process and streamlining data collection on the back end.”

Curavit will remotely recruit, screen, consent, and enroll at least 80 participants in Swing’s PROSPER-FM trial and leverage ixlayer’s platform to streamline clinical urine tests to determine participant eligibility. During televisit screening, Curavit’s clinical coordinators seamlessly schedule the patient’s test at one of more than 2,000 conveniently located lab sites in the U.S. through Curavit’s virtual site platform. ixlayer manages all administrative needs, including payment and curating lab results, unburdening patients, resulting in a more positive early-trial experience.

“ixlayer is the leader in flexible lab and home-based testing services,” said Joel Morse, co-founder and CEO of Curavit. “By partnering with ixlayer, we are setting the foundation for a frictionless patient experience in our decentralized clinical trials and greater trial accessibility. As important, together we are improving the efficiency of trials to get important new therapies to more patients faster.”

About Curavit

Curavit Clinical Research is a full-service, virtual contract research organization (VCRO), focused on designing and executing digital-first decentralized clinical trials (DCTs). Founded in 2020 by experts with decades of experience in technology and clinical research, Curavit leverages emerging technologies in digital health, cloud computing, and data science to recruit, engage, and monitor diverse patient populations without borders, ultimately bringing trials to patients in the cloud. Curavit’s digital-first DCTs improve timelines, reduce costs, yield real-world data, and increase patient access for therapies more effective across representative populations. Visit www.curavitclinicalresearch.com.

About ixlayer

ixlayer is redefining next-generation consumer experiences for lab testing and better health outcomes. Retailers, health plans, employers, government entities, and health systems chose ixlayer because our solutions allows them to run health testing programs under their own brand at scale. The ixlayer solution includes an extensive test menu, over 1000 testing options, and omnichannel marketing to end users. ixlayer’s lab independent platform powers health testing programs for partners including the United States Coast Guard, Stanford Health, Salesforce, three of the eight largest national health plans in the US and one of the top retail pharmacy chains. Visit www.ixlayer.com.