NETSCOUT Provides End-to-End Visibility Across AWS Cloud WAN Environments with Aruba EdgeConnect Enterprise SD-WAN Platform

WESTFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, today announced its successful collaboration with Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, to test and validate the use of NETSCOUT services with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud WAN and Aruba EdgeConnect Enterprise SD-WAN. As a result, shared customers can now leverage an architecture that offers end-to-end visibility into the performance of workloads and application services deployed across data centers, remote sites, and the AWS global network.

The Aruba EdgeConnect Enterprise SD-WAN platform enables customers to build a unified wide area network (WAN) edge that is business-driven, delivers a high-quality experience, and adapts to changing business needs and network conditions. Combined with AWS Cloud WAN, organizations deploying Aruba EdgeConnect and NETSCOUT’s vSTREAM, InfiniStreamNG, and nGeniusONE® products can extend DPI at scale packet-level visibility and service assurance across all of their data centers, remote sites, and cloud applications.

“Aruba is collaborating with NETSCOUT to assure that our combined organizational, operational, and technical capabilities help our customers realize business benefits faster and more efficiently,” said Fraser Street, WAN Technical Alliance coordinator at Aruba.

This pioneering new capability with Aruba EdgeConnect is already adding value to NETSCOUT’s own information technology (IT) department, which is using it with AWS Cloud WAN to connect NETSCOUT’s production, management, and test environments in data center and remote branch offices, across the WAN, to AWS.

“NETSCOUT is using Aruba EdgeConnect to conform our hybrid cloud infrastructure to our ever-evolving business needs. This SD-WAN platform effectively connects our edge-to-AWS enterprise, allowing us to enforce security and service performance policies across the WAN,” stated NETSCOUT CIO Thor Wallace. “Together with NETSCOUT's visibility fabric, comprised of nGeniusONE, vSTREAM, and InfiniStreamNG, we can deliver the highest quality user experience by assuring service performance and security end-to-end across our globally dispersed infrastructure and our extended attack surface.”

To learn more about NETSCOUT’s work with Aruba, visit our blog.

