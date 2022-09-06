Solera Announces DigniFi as Partner to Offer Easy Financing Options for Car Repairs, Body Work, and More

WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solera Holdings, LLC, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management, today announced a strategic partnership with DigniFi, a leading FinTech platform for the automotive industry.

Solera will offer access to DigniFi financing options, funded by WebBank, to consumers seeking payment solutions for a range of vehicle repairs made by auto repair and body shops as well as dealers. Solera is offering the DigniFi solution through several of its platforms and expects to make DigniFi financing options available across three of its operating pillars – Vehicle Claims, Vehicle Repairs, and Vehicle Solutions. Solera dealerships, auto repair facilities, and body shops can enroll for DigniFi financing options by emailing Solera@dignifi.com.

“Adding this offering is a win for Solera’s customers and car owners because DigniFi provides access to a much-needed financing choice for the millions of people not able to pay for an unexpected repair, insurance deductible, or bodywork without assistance,” said Alberto Cairo, Solera Managing Director of Vehicle & Fleet Solutions.

DigniFi solutions can provide access to financing for almost any vehicle-related expense, including mechanical repairs, preventive maintenance, bodywork, insurance deductibles, vehicle service contracts, accessories, tires, and prepaid maintenance packages. Drivers can receive financing from $350 to $7,500 to pay for vehicle-related expenses. To apply, consumers complete a simple, four-step process and receive an answer in minutes.

“It’s a real thrill to collaborate with like-minded, industry-leading partners, like Solera, who share our commitment to supporting main street and hardworking people across the country. I’m convinced that together, we can build a world where inclusive, accessible funding for the needs and aspirations of daily life is the norm,” said Neeraj Mehta, CEO, DigniFi. “At DigniFi, we strive to spark opportunity for small businesses and to delight their consumers through access to visionary, inclusive financing.”

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a “one-stop shop” solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

About DigniFi

DigniFi is a FinTech company and leader in the world of transportation. We help auto dealers and small businesses across the country grow their revenue and delight their customers with access to visionary, inclusive financing. Our technology simplifies the loan application process and enables small businesses to offer access to on-the-spot financing for repairs, parts and accessory purchases, trade-in assists, maintenance packages and more. All credit products are originated by WebBank, Member FDIC. To date, DigniFi has helped over 6,000 small businesses across the nation secure almost $200 million in incremental transactions. For more information, please visit DigniFi.com.