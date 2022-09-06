Schneider previews Freightliner’s eCascadia Class 8 electric truck

GREEN BAY, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is pleased to host Freightliner at its headquarters in Green Bay this week for company associates to experience the eCascadia Class 8 electric truck prior to integrating the vehicles into their fleet.

In 2021, Schneider announced the addition of 62 Freightliner eCascadia’s into their intermodal operations in Southern California. Incorporating electric trucks is a crucial step for Schneider in meeting the sustainability goal of reducing 7.5% per-mile emissions by 2025 and 60% by 2035.

With Freightliner’s visit, associates at Schneider can experience the electric truck and its capabilities in person.

“Schneider is committed to leading the charge in testing and training new technologies before bringing them to the market and we are grateful for Freightliner offering and showcasing such advancements here in Green Bay,” said Schneider Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Rob Reich. “Electric vehicle integration is of the utmost importance, and we are so excited for it here at Schneider.”

While the eCascadia is at Schneider’s headquarters, Schneider Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Rob Reich is available for media interviews on Wednesday, September 7 between 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. CDT, contact Kara Leiterman to schedule an interview time at leitermank@schneider.com or 920-370-7188.

To learn more about sustainability at Schneider, visit here: https://schneider.com/company/corporate-responsibility/sustainability

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR