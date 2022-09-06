Levi’s® Unveils a New Premium Shop-in-Shop Experience at Hudson’s Bay in Vancouver

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Hudson’s Bay and Levi’s® announce the opening of a Levi’s® premium Shop-in-Shop that offers a pinnacle experience celebrating the brand’s heritage, sustainability and modern design aesthetic at Hudson’s Bay in downtown Vancouver. The shop is more than just a destination to find the brand’s everyday icons such as 501® jeans and Trucker jackets, it is a 6,600 square foot immersive experience that offers styling, product tailoring and customization, tech-enabled fitting rooms and a larger assortment of the brand’s favorite products.

“With consumer behavior shifting in the ever-changing retail landscape, Levi’s® continues to prioritize how we deliver our iconic products and impactful brand experience,” says Nicolas Versloot, Managing Director for Levi’s® Canada. “Our goal was to provide a premium one stop shop in a coveted, high-traffic area, perfect for engaging with Levi's® fans who want to connect with the brand, and who are searching for a retail experience as well as their dream pair of Levi's®."

“Levi’s® is a brand that has transcended generational fashion eras and remained a must-have wardrobe staple in our customer’s closets for years,” says Laura Janney, Chief Merchant, The Bay. “This shop represents Levi’s® continued innovation, quality and latest fashion in an environment that inspires shoppers as they discover and connect with an iconic brand.”

As we all know, one size doesn’t and shouldn’t fit all - which is why Levi’s® stylists have been specially trained to provide advice and inspiration to customers so that they can find their perfect style and fit, no matter the occasion. What’s more, Levi’s® has reimagined and digitized its fitting rooms for a seamless and effortless experience interacting with stylists on the floor to ask for an alternative style or fit, request heels or a belt to help visualize how the look will wear after purchase and to offer additional inspiration on pieces that help complete the wearers’ look - all at the touch of a button.

At the heart of the experience is the Levi's® Tailor Shop, where customers can work with a skilled Levi's® Tailor to make sure the jeans fit exactly the way they want them to —whether that means simply cropping a hem, tapering the leg or adjusting the waist. From coloured shank buttons and rivets to patches, to pocket linings, to chain stitching and embroidery, the Levi's® Tailor Shop offers a full range of customization options that ensure each pair of jeans can be a one-of-a-kind creation.

Stocked with the latest fits and featuring an easily navigable, modern design aesthetic, inclusive of digital displays, black enameled fixtures, and illuminated mannequin runway, the new Levi's® Shop-in-Shop is the perfect place for customers to find their dream pair of jeans and forge a deeper connection with the brand. Be sure to stop in today and throughout the weekend to experience the official grand opening celebration at Hudson’s Bay Downtown Vancouver, or browse the Levi’s® assortment now available on TheBay.com.

ABOUT LEVI’S®

The Levi’s® brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool. Since their invention by Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873, Levi’s® jeans have become one of the most recognizable garments of clothing in the world—capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations. Today, the Levi’s® brand portfolio continues to evolve through a relentless pioneering and innovative spirit that is unparalleled in the apparel industry. Our range of leading denim and accessories are available in more than 110 countries, allowing individuals around the world to express their personal style. For more information about the Levi’s® brand, its products and stores, please visit levi.com.

ABOUT THE BAY

Through a digital-first, purpose-driven lens, The Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. The Bay operates thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of Canada's largest premium life & style digital platforms, with a seamless connection to a network of 85 Hudson's Bay stores. The Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivalled assortment of products and categories, including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok.

The Bay and Hudson’s Bay operate under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America’s oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.