S2 Genomics Announces Distribution Agreement with Techtum Lab AB to Serve Scandinavia

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S2 Genomics, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Techtum Lab AB for the promotion, sales, and support of S2 Genomics’ Singulator™ 100 System and associated products for single-cell genomics and cell biology applications in Norway, Finland, Denmark and Sweden.

“The Nordic region is experiencing significant growth across all areas of single cell genomics and cell biology spurring demand for improved single-cell preparation solutions,” said Dr. Stevan Jovanovich, S2 Genomics’ Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to welcome Techtum as a key partner for S2 Genomics. Techtum is a premier supplier and partner for research and clinical laboratories in the Nordic region and expanding our commercialization efforts with them represents a significant milestone for S2 Genomics.”

“The strategic partnership with Techtum is in line with our goal to accelerate our growing global network of strategic partners. This partnership supports our mission to support single cell research by providing synergistic life science products and services," said Dr. Ravi Vinayak, Vice President of global channel sales for S2 Genomics, in a statement.

S2 Genomics’ Singulator™ 100 system provides consistent isolation of single cells or nuclei from solid tissue samples, essential to producing high-quality single-cell data from difficult tissue types. The Singulator™ 100 system uses single-use disposable cartridges and proprietary reagents to automate tissue dissociation in a convenient workflow. In addition, the system allows users to create their own dissociation protocols, use their own reagents, and dissociate tissue at low temperature to minimize changes to cell transcriptomes.

Ulrica Karlsson, CEO of Techtum Lab AB, noted, “We are excited to be working with S2 to bring the Singulator System to market and expand our product portfolio for single cell genomics and cell biology applications. The Singulator can facilitate workflows for our customers working with a variety of sample types and applications, including clinical research.”

About S2 Genomics, Inc.

S2 Genomics, founded in 2016, is a leading developer of laboratory automation solutions for processing solid tissues for single-cell applications. S2 Genomics’ technology platforms integrate advanced fluidics, optics, and biochemistry to produce automated sample preparation solutions for single-cell sequencing and cell biology applications, enabling discovery and innovation in life science research, healthcare, and agriculture. For more information, visit https://S2Genomics.com.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

S2 Genomics, the S2 Genomics logo, and Singulator are trademarks of S2 Genomics, Inc.