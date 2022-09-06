Emerson Unveils New ‘Go Boldly’ Tagline and Global Campaign to Reflect Company’s Evolving Strategic Direction

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global technology and software leader, today announced a new “Go Boldly” tagline and global ad campaign reinforcing the evolution of the longtime manufacturing powerhouse. Building on the company’s cultural transformation and role as a technology and software partner across essential industries, “Go Boldly” spotlights the ways Emerson is helping the world’s largest companies reach their sustainability goals and optimize operations.

Through new investments, including its recent transaction with AspenTech, Emerson is accelerating its value creation strategy while building on its software capabilities to offer end-to-end technologies that are poised to transform industrial manufacturing and production. “Go Boldly” campaign stories showcase how Emerson is using this automation to help provide cleaner power, reduce energy emissions and enable real-time insight into plant operations across key industries through advanced software.

“Emerson is aggressively transforming our internal culture, driving a greater focus on inclusion and empowerment, while continuing to strengthen our software portfolio and helping our customers explore novel automation technologies,” said Katherine Button Bell, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Emerson. “‘Go Boldly’ is an invitation to join us in making the world healthier, safer, smarter and more sustainable through innovation and our deep industry knowledge.”

Emerson’s new “Go Boldly” campaign was developed in partnership with DDB Worldwide and replaces the company’s longstanding “Consider It Solved” tagline. The campaign will debut across global multimedia vehicles including CNBC, Financial Times, Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review.

As part of the new campaign, Emerson is also introducing its own seven-note “sonic logo” that can be integrated into any future Emerson music tracks. This new musical motif gives Emerson a distinctive, ownable and memorable sound.

For more information, visit Emerson.com/GoBoldly.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. A leader in industrial automation, Emerson helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals through its Automation Solutions and AspenTech businesses. Emerson’s Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information, visit Emerson.com.