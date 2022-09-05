Exclusive Free Roaming Insights Available as Kaleido Becomes GSMA Member

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaleido Intelligence, a specialist roaming and connectivity research company, has joined the GSMA as an industry member. As a trusted and independent market research and consulting firm, Kaleido joins the GSMA’s global community of over 1,000 operators and industry members with the aim of empowering the mobile ecosystem with insights that matter.

Kaleido will continue its mission as a GSMA member to engage with and inform the industry through granular data forecasts, competitive intelligence, market research and advisory services into wholesale roaming strategies and connectivity verticals. “The GSMA has proven time and again that it’s the essential place for operators and vendors alike to engage, share and collaborate to enable industry growth. Kaleido is proud to be an official GSMA member and looks forward to actively contributing to working groups which align to our specialist research areas.” said Jon King, Chief Commercial Officer at Kaleido.

Access Free Roaming Insights and Meet the Team at GSMA WAS#16, Cape Town

Kaleido will actively participate in GSMA working groups aligned to its core research areas and is scheduled to speak at the upcoming Wholesale Agreements and Solutions (WAS#16) Group, hosted by MTN GlobalConnect in Cape Town between September 19th–22nd 2022.

Free insights from Kaleido’s operator surveys, strategic research reports and market forecasts will be available to all WAS attendees. Insights will cover key trends, use cases, market sizing and recommendations across high priority roaming areas including VoLTE, 5G roaming, IoT roaming, BCE and roaming recovery.

View Further Details on Kaleido’s WAS#16 Activities and Arrange a Meeting

Kaleido Launches New Research & Industry Survey Portal. Free Insights for Operator Members

Kaleido launched a new research portal on August 31st, designed to provide its clients with access to specialist insights, data forecasts and research content. In addition, the portal contains a wealth of free and exclusive information for Kaleido’s survey panel and member audience, for areas such as 5G Roaming, Billing & Charging Evolution (BCE), Operator Wholesale Roaming Strategies, IoT Connectivity, VoLTE Roaming and Network Sunsetting.

Kaleido members include Tier 1 and 2 operators, MVNOs, enterprises, IoT service providers, vendors and other global connectivity firms.

Learn More About Kaleido’s Free Survey Membership

About Kaleido Intelligence

Kaleido Intelligence is a specialist consulting and market research firm with a proven track record of delivering telecom research at the highest level. It is the only research company addressing mobile roaming in its entirety, covering:

Data Forecasts by Market

Historical & Forecast Viewpoints

Competitive Intelligence

Strategic Insight

Trend Analysis

Research is led by expert analysts, each with significant experience delivering telecom research and insights that matter.