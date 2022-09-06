AMA and moziware to Revolutionize Remote Collaboration for Frontline Workers by Bringing On & Live on Cimo Next-gen Smart Glasses

RENNES, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMA (ISIN GB00BNKGC5 – ticker ALAMA), a pioneer in Assisted Reality solutions, and moziware, a provider of leading-edge wearable technologies of Industrial Metaverse today announced their global strategic partnership to reshape remote collaboration by combining AMA’s brand new XpertEye On & Live remote assistance solution with moziware’s next-gen cimo smart glasses.

With AMA‘s XpertEye On & Live solution, it only takes just one click on cimo to start collaborating and benefit from full HD video quality with 1080p image resolution, extremely accurate white balance settings, and industrial noise cancellation. Equipped with AMA’s AR-powered remote collaboration solution and the cimo ultra-compact and lightweight smart glasses, frontline workers across manufacturing, audit, telco, healthcare, and other industries can remotely collaborate, complete complex tasks together, and resolve issues smarter, faster, and safer.

“moziware is honored to have AMA as our strategic partner. Through relentless teamwork, we have the latest XpertEye solution seamlessly integrated on cimo with exciting new features like one-button start. We believe the joint solution will revolutionize how frontline workers collaborate and operate in the industrial 4.0 era”, said Dr. Li Bo, CEO of moziware.

“AMA is proud to have teamed up with moziware since 2021 to propose today the latest in voice-activated, hands-free, remote collaboration. Our aggressively priced and easy-to-use solution will help improve safety, efficiency, and productivity of frontline workers around the world", said Christian Guillemot, co-founder and CEO of AMA.

About AMA

With eight years of proven experience in remote assistance solutions, AMA is helping medical institutions and industrial organizations of all sizes accelerate their digital transformation. Our market leading XpertEye Assisted Reality platform has been deployed in more than 100 countries, addressing a wide range of applications like remote diagnostics, inspection, scheduling, and workflow management. These unequaled remote interactive collaboration solutions empower our customers to improve productivity, speed up resolution time, and maximize uptime.

With offices in Europe, in the USA and in the APAC region, AMA can work in every time zone and reach its customers wherever they are.

AMA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (GB00BNKGZC51 - ALAMA).

More information on www.amaxperteye.com

About mōziware

mōziware is a pioneer in accelerating digital transformation through leading-edge wearable technologies and solutions for the industrial sector and beyond.

Its mission is to create an ecosystem of solutions that leverage Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to empower executives and frontline workers to make smarter, safer, and faster decisions, resulting in increased productivity, improved safety, optimized workflows, and reduced costs.

For more information, visit: https://moziware.io, contact us at info@moziware.io