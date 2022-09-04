Fresenius Kabi and AABB Celebrate 17th Annual Blood Collectors Week from September 4-10, 2022

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. & BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresenius Kabi and AABB announced today the official start of the 17th annual Blood Collectors Week celebration, which runs September 4-10, 2022.

Throughout the week, blood collectors are being honored for the lifesaving work they do each day as the essential connection between blood donors and the patients who count on blood for a multitude of medical conditions.

Blood Collectors Week was co-created and is sponsored by AABB (Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies), an international association for individuals and institutions in the fields of transfusion medicine and biotherapies, and Fresenius Kabi, a global health care company specializing in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition.

“We’re thrilled to partner once again with AABB to recognize blood collectors across the U.S. and the critical role they play in caring for patients and in our nation’s health care system,” said Dean Gregory, president, Global Commercial Operations, Medical Technologies at Fresenius Kabi. “Every unit of blood they collect has the potential to help save someone’s life – maybe someone you know and love – and that lifesaving work deserves to be recognized and celebrated.”

Blood donation is vital to patient care, and the challenge of maintaining our nation’s blood supply has been more difficult since the start of the pandemic. The unwavering dedication of blood collectors (phlebotomists, apheresis operators, medical directors, donor recruiters, technicians and drivers) has played a critical role in helping patients receive the care they need.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the contributions of blood collectors have been more vital than ever, making this year’s Blood Collectors Week celebration even more meaningful,” said Debra BenAvram, FASAE, CAE, CEO of AABB. “AABB is pleased to continue our partnership with Fresenius Kabi to help honor blood collectors across the nation and recognize the direct role they play in helping stabilize our country’s blood supply to save more lives each and every day.”

During Blood Collectors Week, nearly 300 blood centers across the United States are expected to host celebrations honoring local collectors in recognition of their dedication to patient health and safety. For a list of participating centers click here.

Blood collectors are encouraged to share a few words about why they are proud of the work they do and the impact it makes on patient care to help inspire more to join the profession. Those celebrating are encouraged to show their support on social media by sharing photos using the hashtags #BloodCollectorsWeek and #SavingLives.

To learn more about blood donation, find a local blood collection site, or download resources for your Blood Collectors Week celebration, visit www.bloodcollectors.org and follow the @bloodcollectors Twitter account.

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi (www.fresenius-kabi.com/us) is a global health care company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion, and clinical nutrition. The company’s products and services are used to help care for critically and chronically ill patients. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The company’s global headquarters is in Bad Homburg, Germany. To learn about U.S. career opportunities at Fresenius Kabi, visit us at www.fresenius-kabi.com/us/join-us and follow us on LinkedIn.

About AABB

AABB is an international, not-for-profit association representing individuals and institutions involved in the fields of transfusion medicine and cellular therapies. The association is committed to improving health through the development and delivery of standards, accreditation and educational programs that focus on optimizing patient and donor care and safety. AABB membership includes physicians, nurses, scientists, researchers, administrators, medical technologists and other health care providers. AABB members are located in more than 80 countries and AABB accredits institutions in more than 50 countries. To learn more about AABB, visit http://www.aabb.org.