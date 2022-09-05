Slingshot Biosciences, Inc. Partners With BIOKÉ to Distribute Synthetic Cells Throughout the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg (Benelux)

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SLINGSHOT BIOSCIENCES, INC., the makers of synthetic control cells for cell analysis applications, including flow cytometry, enabling precise, reliable, and repeatable results, today announced they had extended their distribution channel through a new agreement with BIOKÉ, an experienced and knowledgeable company from the Netherlands that provides innovative products with the highest quality in the life science industry throughout Europe.

As of July 14, 2022, the agreement entitles BIOKÉ the rights to distribute and resell Slingshot Bio’s complete product portfolio in the Benelux region. Through BIOKÉ’s network of customers, Slingshot Bio will be able to establish its presence in the Benelux market with the well-established presence and expertise of BIOKÉ, which has been selling into the flow cytometry market for many years.

“BIOKÉ’s network will provide us with the market penetration needed to reach our full sales potential. Slingshot Biosciences has considered many distribution partners. We are confident that BIOKÉ’s extensive knowledge in the field, prominent presence, and large customer base will help us leverage our position in the flow cytometry market,” said Jeffrey Kim, CEO & Founder.

Slingshot Bio’s synthetic cellular controls provide consistent, precise, accurate controls for research users in the flow cytometry space by mimicking blood properties as detected by flow cytometry. The ability to manufacture consistent controls for flow cytometry has been missing for decades and is now reproducible with Slingshot Bio’s unique manufacturing platform. “Slingshot Bio’s synthetic cell controls are a great addition to our cell analysis portfolio. We are excited to bring these controls to our customers in the Benelux,” says Robert Hovingh, Sales Manager BIOKÉ. “We strongly believe that these ideal cell controls bring streamlined simplicity and accuracy to the complex world of cell analysis.”

About BIOKÉ

Founded in 2004, BIOKÉ is an experienced and knowledgeable company that provides innovative products with the highest quality in the life science industry throughout Europe. BIOKÉ delivers unique, high-performance products for genomics, protein analysis, and cell biology. In July 2009, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (CST) acquired BIOKÉ BV, and BIOKÉ became a business unit of CST Europe. CST Europe and BIOKÉ hold offices in Leiden, the Netherlands. For additional information, please visit the website at www.bioke.com.

About Slingshot Biosciences, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Slingshot Biosciences is a fast-growing life sciences company with platform technology and a paradigm-shifting mission to make synthetic cells the gold standard for all cell-based applications—including diagnostics, adoptive cell therapy development, and instrument calibration. Learn more at www.slingshotbio.com

Global Headquarters – Slingshot Biosciences Inc. – 1250 45thSt Suite 330 – Emeryville, CA 94608 – www.slingshotbio.com