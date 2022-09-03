$10K HAVEN Grant Helps Texas Army Veteran with Home Repairs

Jesus Vazquez, a National Guard veteran, received a $10K HAVEN grant from FNBT and FHLB Dallas to replace the windows in his Kaufman County home. (Photo: Business Wire)

From left: Alicia Sweeney, senior branch manager and Rochelle Ukpaka, vice president/senior district manager, both of First Convenience Bank, a division of FNBT; HAVEN recipient Jesus Vazquez; and Steven Matkovich, senior affordable housing analyst with FHLB Dallas (Photo: Business Wire)

SCURRY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. National Guard veteran Jesus Vazquez endured two deployments and nearly two decades of wear and tear on his body during his time as an aircraft mechanic in the U.S. military.

Working on aircraft and lifting machinery daily took a toll on his body, causing chronic pain and a medical discharge from the National Guard, leaving behind the only career he knew. Because of his injuries, Mr. Vazquez has been unable to work since April 2022, and, as a result, his family had to move into a home that needed repairs.

“Back in 2021, the housing market was competitive and expensive, and the house we bought was livable, but not ideal,” Mr. Vazquez said. “The windows were in poor condition and unable to regulate the heat or the cold.”

Mr. Vazquez and his family now have new windows thanks to a $10,000 Housing Assistance for Veterans (HAVEN) grant from First National Bank Texas (FNBT) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas).

“My wife is the one who found the HAVEN program,” Mr. Vazquez said. “I am so grateful she found it because I don’t know what we would have done without it. Once we connected with April (Niswonger) at FNBT, the whole process was smooth, and she helped us out so much.”

HAVEN funds assist with necessary modifications to homes of U.S. veterans and active-duty, reserve or National Guard service members who became disabled as a result of their military service since September 11, 2001. Alternatively, the funds can be awarded to Gold Star Families impacted during this time frame for home repairs/rehabilitation.

The two banks gathered for a celebratory check presentation Friday afternoon at the Vazquez home where Mr. Vazquez lives with his wife, Carmen Vasquez, and four young children.

April Niswonger, assistant vice president at FNBT, said working with Mr. Vazquez was a rewarding experience for everyone involved.

“Taking care of soldiers and their families is a high priority for us at FNBT and utilizing the HAVEN grant is a perfect way to do that,” she said. “It was wonderful working with the Vazquez family, and it means a lot to be able to help make their home more comfortable.”

Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas, said HAVEN is a unique program because it specifically reaches certain military veterans and their families. “We are thankful for FNBT and its interest in stepping in to help Mr. Vazquez and his family,” he said. “We’d like to encourage other FHLB Dallas members to consider the HAVEN grant as a way to give back to our men and women of the armed forces.”

For more information about HAVEN, visit fhlb.com/haven.

