CDB Aviation Completes Deliveries of Ten A320-200 Aircraft to Indonesia’s New Airline Super Air Jet

JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited (“CDB Leasing”), announced today the delivery of the last of ten Airbus A320-200 aircraft to Indonesia’s newest low-cost airline, Super Air Jet (“SAJ”).

The aircraft were delivered to the carrier over a period of 18 months and are meant to support the development of Super Air Jet as a leading airline supporting the growth of domestic traffic in fast growing Indonesia as the region’s market continues to recover from the pandemic.

“We are pleased to have been part of the launch of Super Air Jet as they eye further growth in their share of Indonesia’s domestic market, expanding their low-fare route network and connecting all key regions of the country,” noted CDB Aviation Head of Commercial, Asia Pacific Ryan Barrett.

Peter Goodman, CDB Aviation’s Chief Marketing Officer, emphasized that the deepening of our relationship with SAJ further advances our support for their ambitious roadmap development.

“SAJ’s growth prospects in Indonesia are very promising. Our team’s prerogative was to provide the most attractive financing terms and the right scale of leased aircraft to aptly support SAJ’s growth trajectory and low-unit cost operating model for the foreseeable future,” added Goodman.

About Super Air Jet

Super Air Jet (SAJ) is an Indonesian airline headquartered in Jakarta. The airline adopts a low-cost carrier model that focuses on point-to-point journeys between islands in Indonesia, with the new generation as a target market. SAJ promises high connectivity, reliability, and reasonably priced transportation over its wide route network. This is capacitated with the experience of its sponsors and management team, which are supported by an ecosystem of maintenance capabilities and aviation intelligence facilities. The airline plans to stand out as a digital pioneer and foresees implementation of cutting-edge technology, to elevate the experiences of next generations of flyers in Indonesia. www.superairjet.com

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited (“CDB Leasing”), a 36-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody’s (A2), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world’s largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China’s leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business – listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero