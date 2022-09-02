Endeavor Fire Protection (“Endeavor”) Acquires Allegiant Fire Protection (“Allegiant”), Expanding Its Service Capabilities to Better Serve Customers Throughout the Midwest

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endeavor Fire Protection (“Endeavor”), a platform company of the investment firm Building Industry Partners (“BIP”), has acquired Allegiant Fire Protection (“Allegiant”). Endeavor is a market- leading contractor for a wide array of fire protection and safety needs.

Founded in 2018, Allegiant Fire Protection is a partner of choice in the Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana markets, fostering deep customer relationships in its role as both sub- and prime contractor. Allegiant designs and installs fire alarm systems and offers around the clock monitoring, testing, and inspection for fire suppression systems. The Company has a diverse customer base including, but not limited to, hospitals, senior living facilities, data centers, municipalities, manufacturing, commercial, and industrial clients.

Robert Lane, Vice President at BIP and Director of Endeavor Fire Protection, said, “We are extremely happy to announce the closing of Allegiant Fire Protection, extending our family of companies in the Greater Chicagoland area. We believe that Allegiant is a premier fire protection contractor, providing extraordinary outcomes for its customers across a diverse set of markets. Allegiant brings an established reputation for innovation and excellence, and we believe that they will greatly improve our customer offering throughout Illinois and the Midwest.”

Mike Carli, President of Allegiant, commented, “We are delighted to be partnering with Building Industry Partners and Endeavor Fire Protection as we continue our mission to be the best fire protection service provider in the Midwest. After getting to know Robert and the Building Industry Partners team over the last year I could see they share the same core values and passion for the Allegiant Family and the future of our employees’ careers, which has always been my top priority. The Allegiant team has proven over the past four and a half years our ability for tremendous growth and success. I’m excited for our future together with BIP and the certain continued growth we will surely have.”

Steve Shaffer, Operating Partner at BIP and Director of Endeavor Fire Protection, added “I look forward to working with Mike Carli and the Allegiant team. They have built a terrific fire and life safety platform that will allow us to continue to expand throughout the Midwest and beyond. The fire and life safety industry provides many growth possibilities and Allegiant is well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities. Congratulations to Mike and his team on the company they have built, and I am excited to be part of their future success.”

Justin Gilson, Principal at BIP and Director of Endeavor Fire Protection, said, “We are excited to add Allegiant to our Endeavor Fire Protection platform and expand our service capabilities in the Greater Chicagoland market. The Company’s culture is a natural fit with our people-focused investment philosophy. We will look to build on the success Mike and his team have achieved and invest in Allegiant to drive continued expansion.”

Endeavor Fire Protection is actively seeking to invest in fire and life safety companies across the United States and will continue to elevate the employee value proposition at all organizations that join our team.

Much Shelist acted as M&A legal counsel and Holland & Knight LLP acted as corporate and financing legal counsel to BIP. Fifth Third Bank and Siguler Guff & Company provided debt financing to support the acquisition.

About Endeavor Fire Protection

Endeavor Fire Protection (“Endeavor”) is a leader in fire protection and life safety. The Company provides inspection, service, maintenance, repair, and installation of portable fire extinguishers, fire sprinklers, fire alarms, emergency lighting, and plumbing systems to national chains and the healthcare, industrial, education, government, commercial, manufacturing, technology, and hospitality industries. Endeavor invests heavily in providing the best- in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits and is rapidly expanding its national footprint.

About Building Industry Partners

Building Industry Partners (“BIP”) is the leading private equity investment firm focused on the U.S. building industry. Founded by Matt Ogden in 2008, BIP is headquartered in Boston, with operating partners and advisors across the U.S.

Over the past 14 years, BIP is proud to have co-founded or been first equity sponsor of a number of the fastest growing and most dynamic businesses in the U.S. building industry’s middle market, including U.S. LBM Holdings, Kodiak Building Partners, Homewood Holdings, and U.S. Fence Solutions/Binford Supply.

In 2020, BIP redefined its purpose: to build exceptional and enduring businesses, generate world class investment returns, and contribute to elevating the building industry and its workforce through people-focused investment & business principles. BIP continues to seek opportunities to sponsor the building industry’s greatest talent in building exceptional businesses, realizing their entrepreneurial visions, and increasing shared prosperity amongst shareholders, management, and the broader workforce.