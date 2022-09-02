The Crew Real Estate Joins The Real Brokerage

TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Real Brokerage Inc. (“Real” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX), an international, technology-powered real estate brokerage, today announced that The Crew Real Estate, a greater Ontario-based team, is joining its growing network of agents.

Established by Ryan Campbell in 2014, The Crew brings 17 agents to Real. The highly productive team closed approximately $300 million in home transactions over the last 12 months.

“We're excited to join Real because it allows us to align ourselves with a community of agents that shares our core values as well as our collaborative vision for the real estate industry of the future,” Ryan said. “Being a part of Real will enable us to focus on our strengths while giving our agents access to cutting-edge technology through the Real platform.”

“We look forward to working with The Crew and expanding our Canadian presence,” said Real Chairman and CEO Tamir Poleg. “This team is known for actively supporting their community, and we’re excited to serve as their brokerage partner.”

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX) is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for homebuyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 44 states, D.C., and two Canadian provinces with over 6,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, information relating to Real’s second quarter earnings call, the release of the second quarter financial results and the business and strategic plans of Real.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real’s business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.