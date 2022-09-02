SnapADU Featured on San Diego Edition of Builder of Excellence Airing on CBS 8: Six Homeowners Share Experiences Building a Guest House in 30 Min Show

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SnapADU will be featured on the San Diego edition of Builder of Excellence. The program features homeowners who explain what it was like to build an accessory dwelling unit on their property. Complete with video walkthroughs and context from general contractor SnapADU, the stories weave together a picture of what a homeowner might expect when building an ADU.

“When we decided to move to a new house, we specifically looked for a property with space to add an ADU,” said Tiffany Rajski, a homeowner in Poway. “We have two little boys and my mom recently retired. We knew we all wanted to be together.”

Also known as a granny flat, casita or guest home, accessory dwelling units have grown dramatically in popularity over the last few years. California regulation changes have made it easier to add an ADU. Most residential properties throughout the state may add an ADU between 400-1200 sqft. Homeowners opt to add guest homes for family members or to rent out for additional income.

“I was looking at the market and ways to invest my money. I wanted something more stable,” said Paul Winter, an Oceanside homeowner. “My wife and I thought, why don’t we build an ADU to get rental income, and someday we can move into it?”

ADUs can be built on single family and multifamily properties. Single family properties may add one ADU and one junior ADU, which can be converted from existing space in the primary home. Multifamily properties, like a duplex, may add two ADUs.

Sherry Chen is a real estate agent who specializes in accessory dwelling units. “We’re seeing a huge demand for first-time homebuyers who also want a smart investment, and ADUs are a great way to do that,” said Chen.

Joyce Evans is a homeowner in San Marcos who helped her daughter and son-in-law build an ADU on her property. “I was trying to find a design build firm, knowing what was required for an ADU. It’s not just like building a regular house,” said Evans. While California has set state-wide regulations for ADUs, cities also have specific rules.

SnapADU has completed 30 ADUs to date, with another 50 projects in progress throughout San Diego County. SnapADU offers extensive information on costs, ADU floor plans, and regulations on their website.

“We’re thrilled to profile a unique builder like SnapADU,” said Joan Minda, Executive Producer of Builder of Excellence. “We work with top builders throughout the country, and SnapADU is operating at an elite level. It’s not something you see every day.”

“Our team is proud to be part of a broader shift that is happening in housing,” said Whitney Hill, Co-Founder and Head of Business Development & Innovation at SnapADU. “We have more inquiries than ever as families are looking for alternative options.”

The 30-minute show is airing Sunday, September 4th at 3:30PM on CBS 8, and again on Sunday, September 25th at 10:30AM.

