CORRECTING and REPLACING “Fixer Upper” stars, Magnolia media moguls Chip and Joanna Gaines become official ambassadors for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

“FIXER UPPER” STARS, MAGNOLIA MEDIA MOGULS CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES BECOME OFFICIAL AMBASSADORS FOR ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL

Gaines family to support Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, St. Jude Thanks and Giving holiday campaign, share St. Jude mission year round

Today, on the first day of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month (CCAM), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® announced its newest ambassadors, Chip and Joanna Gaines, who have expanded their relationship with St. Jude, including participating in the annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign.

As ambassadors, the Gaineses will support upcoming St. Jude campaigns, which include joining with other celebrities and influencers for #30DaysForStJude, a social media campaign throughout September encouraging people to learn about St. Jude and support its mission. They will also participate for the first time in the annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign, where celebrities, supporters, media and brands unite to support St. Jude patients and families during the holiday shopping season. The Gaineses will feature in one of the campaign’s heartwarming spots seen in theatres and on screens across the country.

“Jo and I are honored to become St. Jude ambassadors. We've had the privilege of visiting St. Jude a few times over the years, and every time we do, we’ve been able to see that behind every incredibly brave kid is a loving and talented group of folks leading the charge for how childhood cancer and diseases are treated,” said Chip Gaines. “We love St. Jude for that reason, and of course for the fact that families do not receive a bill from St. Jude for care, including treatment, housing, meals, and travel. That’s a mission we are proud to be a part of. The strength, radiance, and courage of these kids has left a permanent mark on our hearts. They are our heroes, and we are honored to continue to do whatever we can to help St. Jude and their life-saving mission to care for these kids and their families.”

This is not the first time the Gaines family has supported St. Jude. Over the years they have teamed up with fellow celebrities on social media for the Chip In Challenge, created an outdoor patient playhouse and renovated the dining room at Target House, the long-term home away from home for St. Jude patients and families. They also contributed a portion of proceeds from Joanna’s children’s book, “The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be” and made a special connections with patients such as St. Jude patient Bailey.

“Chip and Joanna have done so much for St. Jude patient families over the years and we are incredibly grateful that they are joining us as ambassadors as we begin Childhood Cancer Awareness Month ” said Richard C. Shadyac, Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Their year-round support will unite people around the lifesaving mission of St. Jude and help advance its six-year, $12.9 billion strategic plan that accelerates research and treatment to help more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer.”

Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – so they can focus on helping their child live.

Visit bonfire.com/lets-do-this-together to purchase the exclusive Childhood Cancer Awareness Month shirt designed by the Gaines family.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.