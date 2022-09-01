MONAT Global Wins Gold and Silver in Best in Biz Awards 2022 International

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ray Urdaneta, CEO and Co-Founder of MONAT Global, has been named the gold winner for Executive of the Year – Medium Companies in the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards 2022 International.

Ray Urdaneta led MONAT from humble beginnings in a small Miami warehouse to a multi-million-dollar global beauty brand in just a few short years. “The company is carving a distinct niche in the haircare, skincare, wellness markets by taking a holistic approach to hair and skin health in a way that no other company has done,” said Ray Urdaneta. “Our Market Partners have embraced our products and our culture of gratitude.”

Best in Biz Awards judges particularly appreciated the breadth of achievements Urdaneta demonstrated, from sustainability initiatives to best place to work awards.

“Ray saw an opportunity to disrupt both the beauty and the direct selling industries in a major way,” said Stuart MacMillan, President of MONAT. “Healthy aging innovation is at the core of who MONAT is as a company.” In 2022, MONAT was recognized, for the fourth time, as a Best Place to Work in Direct Selling by Direct Selling News.

In addition to Ray Urdaneta’s recognition, MONAT BODY CARE™ is a silver award winner for Consumer Product of the Year. In 2021, the company expanded its portfolio of naturally based and scientifically backed products with the introduction of this comprehensive collection of luxury skincare products, designed to renew, repair, and refine—revealing radiant, healthy-looking skin from head to toe.

From September through December 2021, MONAT BODY CARE™ sold an impressive 78,172 units, generating more than $2.3 million in revenue. To date, the collection has sold more than 131,000 units.

Best in Biz Awards is the only independent global business awards program judged each year by editors and reporters from top-tier publications from around the world. For a full list of winners in Best in Biz Awards 2022 International, visit: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com/intl-2022-winners.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is an international healthy aging haircare, skincare and wellness brand founded to help people everywhere enjoy beautiful, healthy, fulfilling lives through exceptional, naturally based products; a fun and rewarding business opportunity; and a culture of family, service, and gratitude. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, MONAT provides ground-breaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. MONAT's product development is led by Chief Science Officer Alan J. Meyers and supported by a Scientific Advisory Board comprised of eminent professionals in medicine, cosmetics, haircare, science, and health. MONAT offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Lithuania, Spain, Poland, and Australia.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information about the International program, see: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com.

