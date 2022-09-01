Global Womens Apparel Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Women Apparel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global women apparel market reached a value of US$ 915 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,165 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.11% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Adidas AG

Burberry Group Plc

Dolce & Gabbana

Forever21

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

Industria de Diseno Textil S.A.

Kering

L Brands Inc.

LVMH

PVH Corp.

Prada S.p.A.

Uniqlo Co. Ltd. (Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.).

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Women's apparel is a broad category of products, including formal wear to casual and ethnic clothing. In recent years, the inflating disposable incomes, along with the rising influence of social media, celebrity endorsements and fashion magazines, have escalated the demand for luxury and premium apparel across the globe. As a result, leading brands are providing exclusive high fashion clothing items in different sizes and price segments for fashion-conscious individuals. The industry is also witnessing a shift in consumer preferences toward environment-friendly apparel on account of changing lifestyles and the growing trend of sustainable fashion.

The rising influence of e-commerce platforms is one of the key factors driving the global women's apparel market. As online retail stores offer convenience, faster delivery, discount coupons and easy accessibility, payments and return policies to consumers, they are rapidly gaining traction among customers. Additionally, owing to the increasing female workforce participation, leading manufacturers are focusing on the introduction of new designs and styles in formal wear. They are also introducing trendy clothes with different fabrics, patterns, styles, colors and designs to keep consumers updated with the latest fashion trends.

The growing concept of visual merchandising and fashion rental services is also increasing the sales of branded apparels. Apart from this, the adoption of innovative strategies, such as mass customization and personalization, and 3D knitting machines, to reduce production costs and improve quality, are anticipated to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years. However, the industry growth is being highly influenced due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, which has led to disruptions in the supply chain and temporary closure of retail facilities.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global women apparel market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global women apparel market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the season?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global women apparel market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Women Apparel Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

7 Market Breakup by Season

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sdru0o