SYNAPS Dx Honors Researchers, Providers, Patients and Families During World Alzheimer’s Month

SYNAPS Dx (SDx), a privately held company focused on the research, development and commercialization of a diagnostic test for Alzheimer's disease (AD), recognizes World Alzheimer's Month and the extraordinary progress in diagnosing the disease. The company's DISCERN™ test assesses the factors directly related to the formation of synaptic connections in the brain impacting loss of memory and cognition in people living with AD, as well as regulators of amyloid plaque and tau formation—hallmarks of AD at autopsy.

“AD effects 6.5 million Americans and this figure is expected to rise to 12.7 million by 2050," says Dr. Matthew Rizzo, board chair, American Brain Coalition. "One of the challenges in managing patients with AD is getting an accurate, early diagnosis. Until recently, that had only been possible conclusively through examination of brain tissue pathology, mostly obtained post-mortem.”

SDx developed DISCERN to provide healthcare professionals a test to conclusively identify and distinguish AD from other forms of dementia, even in the presence of co-morbid pathologies. DISCERN is recognized as the world's only Gold Standard Validated benchmark to offer such clinical insight.

SDx recently presented findings of its breakthrough AD diagnostic at the 2022 Alzheimer's Association International Conference in August. The presenting AAIC researchers released data on the Morphometric Imaging (MI) assay performance of the DISCERN test. Results from this autopsy validated clinical study demonstrate that the MI assay accurately identified AD in people diagnosed with dementia, even in the presence of other co-morbid pathologies at autopsy.

“World Alzheimer’s Month is an important occasion to remember the victims of AD and recognize the individuals who dedicate their energy, passion and careers to help,” says Frank Amato, CEO and president, SDx.

About SYNAPS Dx

SYNAPS Dx is a privately held company focused on the research, development and commercialization of a diagnostic test for Alzheimer's disease (AD). The company offers DISCERN™, the first highly accurate, minimally invasive test supporting a clinician's definitive diagnosis of AD versus other forms of dementia, even in people recently diagnosed with dementia. SYNAPS Dx's laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) as qualified to perform high-complexity clinical laboratory testing. Physicians and patients seeking more information can visit https://discerntest.com/. For more information on the company, visit https://www.synapsdx.com/. Contact: info@synapsdx.com.