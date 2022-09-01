TD SYNNEX Celebrates First Anniversary by Planting 22,000+ Trees

FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), today announced that it has partnered with Treedom, a tree planting platform that funds agroforestry projects around the world, to create a TD SYNNEX Forest as a part of the company’s first anniversary celebration.

Treedom, on behalf of TD SYNNEX, will plant a tree for each of its 22,000-plus co-workers around the globe and will add to the forest with one new tree for each co-worker who joins the business in the coming years. At the outset, the TD SYNNEX Forest will offset close to 5,000 tons of CO 2 over the course of the trees’ lifespan, which is a critical piece of the company’s sustainability goals and commitments to partners.

“I am incredibly proud to commemorate our first anniversary as TD SYNNEX,” said Rich Hume, CEO of TD SYNNEX. “Over the last year, our co-workers across the globe have demonstrated their resilience and dedication to unlocking new growth opportunities for our partners, while learning how to work together as one global team. We are thrilled to be planting a tree on behalf of each of our co-workers through Treedom and hope the TD SYNNEX Forest serves as a reminder not only of our commitments to ESG, but also the positive impact we can make on our partners and the world when we work as one team.”

Trees in the TD SYNNEX Forest will bear fruit for farmers to harvest, help economies in need, and ultimately help to absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. It adds to the work started by TD SYNNEX co-workers in Europe last year when they planted the first 8,000 trees as a demonstration of their commitment to a sustainable future.

Hume continued that, “It’s been an honor to lead TD SYNNEX with a talented team of more than 22,000 co-workers worldwide and we would like to thank our partners, customers, shareholders and co-workers for their support in making the merger seamless this past year. We have had an amazing first year as a combined company and are poised for another year of incredible growth.”

“We are incredibly excited to continue our partnership with TD SYNNEX this year,” said Anna Weston, Head of Development, Treedom. “Sustained commitments like this from responsible companies like TD SYNNEX help us in our mission to green the planet at the scale and speed we need. We are delighted to engage their 22,000 co-workers through this initiative.”

The partnership with Treedom is part of the TD SYNNEX Corporate Citizenship Program, which the company announced in March along with global ESG targets. As part of its commitment to sustainability, TD SYNNEX also signed the Business Ambition for 1.5°C pledge, which means the company intends to achieve net-zero global emissions by 2050 or sooner.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Treedom

Treedom is the first platform in the world that allows you to plant a tree from a distance and follow the story of the project online. Since Treedom’s foundation in 2010, more than 3 million trees have been planted across Africa, South America and also Europe. All trees are planted directly by local farmers, bringing environmental, social and financial benefits to their communities. In 2014, Treedom became a certified B Corporation, part of the global network of companies that stand out for high environmental and social performance. Every tree on Treedom is geolocated, photographed and has its own online page on treedom.net. The trees can be kept or virtually gifted to others.