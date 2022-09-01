MechCan Inc. Announces Transaction with Comfort Zone Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MechCan Inc. (“MechCan”) is pleased to announce a partnership with Mike Barry, the owner-operator of Comfort Zone Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing (“Comfort Zone” or “CZ”). Serving Cobourg, Ontario and the surrounding areas since 2005, Comfort Zone is a local market leader offering HVAC and plumbing installation and services. This marks MechCan’s third transaction since its launch in January 2022. MechCan was founded to enable owner-operators of mechanical services companies across Canada to realize the value in their business while preserving their legacy and best positioning their business for sustainable growth.

“We are excited to welcome Comfort Zone to the MechCan family of brands,” said Spencer Ross, Co-Founder of MechCan. “Mike and the CZ team have built an exceptional residential services company with a strong local reputation. Partnerships with talented entrepreneurs like Mike that do business the right way are the backbone of our strategy. This is our third transaction in Southern Ontario and we intend to continue investing heavily in the region as we build out our Canadian mechanical services platform.”

“Since its inception in 2005, Comfort Zone’s growth and success has come from one thing – happy customers,” said Mike Barry, Comfort Zone’s Co-Founder. “We are proud to service residents of our community, local home builders, renovation specialists, and inspection teams. We are confident that this partnership with MechCan will provide the resources necessary to best serve our customers and support our long-standing and loyal employees. With MechCan’s backing, Comfort Zone will invest to accelerate its growth, including the recent addition of plumbing to our core heating and cooling offering.”

Comfort Zone will continue to operate under its local brand and retain its high-quality team of technicians and support staff with Mike Barry leading the business. Through this transaction, Mike will remain a significant shareholder of CZ, become a shareholder of MechCan, and lend his decades of experience in the industry to the MechCan team to help further the buildout of its mechanical services platform.

About MechCan Inc.

MechCan is a proudly Canadian acquiror of and partner to mechanical services businesses nationwide. MechCan provides upfront liquidity, ongoing cash distributions, and long-term alignment to entrepreneurs and owners of HVAC, plumbing, controls, and other mechanical companies in return for an economic stake in their business. Partner companies maintain their local brand and continue to operate independently while benefitting from shared services and assistance with business operations.

For more information on MechCan, visit www.mechcan.ca

For more information on services offered by Comfort Zone, visit www.comfortzonecanada.com