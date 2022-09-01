Lumos Announced as Recipient of 2022 Alamance County GREAT Grant

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumos – a leading regional 100% Fiber Optic Internet company – is pleased to announce that the brand is a recipient of the 2022 Alamance County GREAT Grant. The GREAT (Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology) program funds the deployment of broadband in unserved local areas, with grants helping to bring high-speed internet to thousands of North Carolinians.

Lumos has proudly pledged to dedicate $50M in Alamance County, and the GREAT Grant Program, in partnership with Alamance County Government, has been instrumental in helping to extend the company’s network across 60+ fiber miles to more than 1,000 locations, including hard-to-reach homes and businesses and sites previously restricted to only cable or DSL. The implementation of these funds has been critical in furthering Lumos’ goal to deliver uninterrupted, accessible 100% Fiber Optic Internet to both new and existing areas across North Carolina and beyond.

“On behalf of Lumos, we are beyond honored to receive the Alamance GREAT Grant,” says Brian Stading, Lumos CEO. “With fiber comes opportunity. We know that the future of communities, of Alamance County, cannot be built on the infrastructure of yesterday. That’s why we’re focused on building 100% fiber optic internet – the internet of the future – and are thrilled to be bringing this technology to the people of Alamance County.”

Matching the timing of this announcement, Lumos also divulged that as a part of their mission to further offer families affordable and reliable Internet, the brand will provide a 100 x 100 fiber internet plan at no cost for customers that qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Plan.

“We are building an infrastructure strong enough to support the future of our local communities where we live, work, thrive, and grow,” adds Stading. “We’ve pledged to bring 100% fiber internet access to over one million homes in the next five years, and many of them will be right here in North Carolina. This grant marks the beginning of our continued expansion and dedication to making the Internet of the future accessible.”

Construction in Alamance County will begin this summer, with 100% Fiber Optic Internet accessibility beginning as early as late Fall. For more information on Lumos, please visit www.lumosfiber.com.

About Lumos: Lumos provides 100% Fiber Optic Internet, Total Home Wi-Fi, voice, and streaming services, to nearly 200,000 homes and businesses across North Carolina and Virginia.

We believe that the possibilities of tomorrow cannot be built on the infrastructure of yesterday. That’s why we’re building a 100% Fiber Optic network from the ground up for families, small businesses, and communities, backed by local, expert customer service. An Internet built for that most hopeful of all things – the future. Because whatever the future holds, we make it faster. Learn more at www.lumosfiber.com.