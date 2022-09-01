World’s Most Immersive Virtual Reality Experience, Sandbox VR, is Coming Soon to Park Meadows

Sandbox VR is the world's premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality games. Sandbox VR has created the world’s most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts games you can’t play anywhere else.

LONE TREE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sandbox VR, the global leader in free-roam virtual reality experience with 25 locations open across the United States, Canada, Asia and Europe, will open the doors to its first Colorado location at Park Meadows Mall on September 9, 2022.

Sandbox VR’s socially immersive gaming experience combines full-body motion capture and high-quality haptics to provide unprecedented realism and complete immersion that’s not possible with home VR systems or other location-based VR venues, taking group Virtual Reality gameplay and competitive socializing to the next level.

Players experience heart-pounding, exhilarating, and unforgettably immersive gameplay when they fend off zombie hordes, enter a world of swashbuckling adventure, soar into the clouds in a space elevator or compete against one another in a futuristic combat arena – the true future of immersive entertainment.

The Park Meadows location will feature five private rooms for virtual reality gameplay called “holodecks” in which groups of up to six players have a truly shared experience, exploring virtual worlds and relying on each other to succeed in games specifically designed to be social experiences. Sandbox VR will add an entirely new entertainment experience in the Denver area.

“Opening the first Sandbox VR in Colorado is hugely exciting for us!” says Steven Zhao, CEO of Sandbox VR. “We’re thrilled to introduce a new type of immersive entertainment to the area. Park Meadows attracts visitors from all over the state and we’re proud to join this bustling community.”

“We love introducing new brands at Park Meadows and are proud to welcome Colorado’s first Virtual Reality of Sandbox VR,” says Pam Kelly, Senior General Manager of Park Meadows. “We are delighted to expand the offerings to our customers, and we know our community is excited for this new opening.”

Together with friends, family, or co-workers, players are equipped with a VR headset, a haptic vest, a backpack, and motion sensors on their wrists and ankles. This technology allows players to see and physically interact with one another while feeling like they are in the middle of an action movie, with the heightened emotions that come from not just watching a film, but from actually becoming the stars of the action.

Guests choose from any six exclusive immersive experiences, each created by Sandbox VR’s in-house creative team of video game industry veterans:

Deadwood Valley - Images available for download HERE The newest and most immersive experience yet! Engage in an adrenaline-pumping thrill-ride through a town overrun by zombies. YOU decide how the story ends. Your squad could stop the zombie menace forever - or die trying!

- HERE Deadwood Mansion - Images available for download HERE Do you have what it takes to survive a zombie apocalypse? Work with your team to protect Deadwood Mansion from a terrifying horde of undead. The experience that started it all, and still brings the screams today.

- HERE Curse of Davy Jones - Images available for download HERE Battle on the high seas against a variety of supernatural creatures and hunt for the long-lost treasure of Davy Jones.

- HERE Amber Sky 2088 - Images available for download HERE Become heroic Androids equipped with futuristic weapons and soar through the clouds on a space elevator while defending Earth from an alien invasion.

- HERE Star Trek: Discovery - Images available for download HERE Built in partnership with CBS Interactive, Star Trek: Discovery Away Mission fully immerses you in the world of Star Trek like never before. Become a Starfleet Officer and beam down with your friends to explore alien worlds.

- HERE UFL: Unbound Fighting League - Images available for download HERE Transform into a futuristic gladiator and compete against your friends in thrilling duels in a breathtaking arena beyond the limits of reality.

- HERE

Sandbox VR provides an unparalleled entertainment experience that has been rated 4.8 out of 5 stars by over 14,500 guests worldwide!

Guests who book their experience at the new Sandbox VR at Park Meadows by September 8th will receive an exclusive pre-opening savings. Plus they will also be entered to win free Sandbox VR visits for a year. These bonuses celebrate the new location and are only available before doors open.

Sandbox VR is also the perfect destination for group activities such as birthday parties or corporate events. The Park Meadows location features a private party room for these events.

Sandbox VR is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, Craft, and Stanford University, along with individuals such as Kevin Durant, Justin Timberlake, and Katy Perry.

To learn more about Sandbox VR and book, visit https://sandboxvr.com/lonetree/. Follow Sandbox VR on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, & Twitter at @sandboxvr.

Digital assets and Sandbox VR Intro Video below, courtesy of Sandbox VR:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1CiI7LW2FwOxfj1GO_qnypJacflImuiFq?usp=sharing

About Sandbox VR

Sandbox VR is the world's premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world’s most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts games you can’t play anywhere else. Sandbox VR is now operating in 25 locations across five countries and expanding rapidly. Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California with an office in Hong Kong. Sandbox VR’s latest round has raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant and Will Smith.

About Park Meadows

Located just 5 miles from Denver and 40 minutes from Colorado Springs, Park Meadows is Colorado’s biggest shopping mall. Explore 185 stores and restaurants, from the largest selection of athletic apparel stores to the best in branded fashion and dining. Enjoy the unique Grand Mountain Lodge architecture and artwork by Colorado artists.