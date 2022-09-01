U.S. Bank and Elavon launch talech Register for small businesses

talech Register, available at launch with a bundles built for restaurants and retailers, along with pay-as-you-go pricing. (Photo: Business Wire)

talech Register, available at launch with a bundles built for restaurants and retailers, along with pay-as-you-go pricing. (Photo: Business Wire)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elavon, a wholly-owned subsidiary of U.S. Bank and one of the largest payments processors globally, launched talech Register for North American small business owners.

Talech Register is the next generation, all-in-one payments and business analytics platform that empowers small business owners to better manage their operations.

“The talech platform really is about making it easier for small business owners to get the information they need to make better decisions, especially in a rapidly changing economy,” said Jamie Walker, CEO of Elavon. “Through talech Register, we want to tackle all the complex payments, banking and operational needs that a small business owner has, so they can get back to making the right choices for their business.”

Talech Register will also offer a unique rental program for hardware that significantly lowers the initial investment small business owners make in their point-of-sale experience. For $40 US or $50 CAD, small business owners can rent a full bundle of equipment to begin accepting payments and managing their operations with minimal initial expense. They can also purchase hardware up front if they prefer.

At launch, the talech Register is offered through two bundled packages for Restaurant and Retail businesses.

Bundles include:

talech Register POS station

Receipt printer (Restaurant bundle includes an additional kitchen receipt printer)

Barcode scanner

Card Reader

Cash Drawer

Hardware and accessories also available a la carte to customize to meet a business owner’s needs.

The out-of-the-box setup can either be done do-it-yourself, or guided by the Elavon support team in as little as 90 minutes.

“Talech Register brings the simplicity, convenience and efficiency of the talech software platform to the point of sale,” said Irv Henderson, Chief Digital Officer, U.S. Bank Small Business. “We’re looking forward to bringing talech Register to small business owners and our third-party partners who work closely with this vital part of the North American economy.”

About Elavon (www.elavon.com)

Elavon is wholly owned by U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest bank in the United States, and provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 1.3 million customers in the United States, Europe, and Canada. As the leading provider for airlines and a top five provider in hospitality, healthcare, retail, and public sector/education, Elavon’s innovative payment solutions are designed to solve pain points for businesses from small to the largest global enterprises.